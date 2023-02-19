Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Patch notes for February 2023 update

Nintendo and Game Freak have officially revealed more about the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet game update set to launch in late February 2023. While still undated, patch notes have revealed the Ver 1.2.0 refresh will address a number of glitches in the game.

Tera Raid Battles are a major focus of the update, with various fixes promised to help players connect, battle, and earn rewards for their efforts. Regular battles will also be tweaked, with fixes for select terastallized and non-terastallized abilities on the way.

In addition, more general tweaks will be implemented to help stabilise the games. Crashes are being directly addressed in this patch, and it appears Nintendo and Game Freak are working towards reducing frame rate drops as ‘there may be a reduction of Pokemon and people displayed in certain towns or in the wild’ to address crashing issues.

While the patch is unlikely to be an immediate, perfect fix, this is a good first step towards creating a more coherent, smoother-running world for players. As many have noted in their own playthroughs, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet look particularly rough in high-density exploration areas.

This update will address some of these concerns – although future patches are likely to make more of an impact on how the game runs.

Here are the complete patch notes for the late February 2023 Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet 1.2.0 update, per Nintendo. Stay tuned for a firm release date.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – Ver. 1.2.0 Patch Notes

Feature Adjustments

Additional functionality will be added for Pokemon Boxes: From a Pokemon’s summary, players will be able to change Pokemon’s nicknames, markings, held items, and mark- or Ribbon-related titles, as well as being able to reorder moves, have Pokemon remember moves, have Pokemon forget moves, and use TMs. Players will be able to swap out held items by pressing the Y Button when in the Held Items view. Players will be able to select All Boxes while moving Pokemon or items in the Party and Boxes view and Held Items view. When in the Battle Team view, Pokemon in your Boxes that are assigned to a Battle Team will now have their icons displayed in a darker hue if those Pokemon are members of the Battle Team that is currently being displayed.

The News screen will be displayed when you connect to the internet from the main menu, just as it is when connecting to the internet from the Poke Portal.

Bug Fixes

Tera Raid Battles

A bug that can prevent an opposing Tera Pokemon’s HP gauge from properly reflecting damage done by certain moves (such as Play Rough) or certain status conditions may occur in Tera Raid Battles, resulting in the Tera Pokemon’s HP gauge fluctuating in an unusual manner. This will be fixed.

A bug that causes all Pokemon on your side to faint at once despite their HP gauges indicating that they still have HP may occur in black crystal Tera Raid Battles against Pokemon with the Mightiest Mark. This will be fixed.

A bug that can temporarily prevent a player from entering any input into the game may occur if a Tera Pokemon takes certain actions while the player is choosing the target of their move. This will be fixed.

A bug that causes a communication error may occur when someone connecting to a Tera Raid Battle sees a different Pokemon displayed on their screen than what the host sees. This will be fixed.

A bug may occur that causes players joining a Tera Raid Battle from the Tera Raid Battles search screen to be brought to a Tera Raid Battle against a Pokemon different from the one they saw displayed. This will be fixed.

A bug that causes Tera Raid Battle crystals to not appear for a set amount of time may occur under certain circumstances. This will be fixed.

Battles

Type matchups against Pokemon that have fainted will no longer appear when selecting a move or target during Double Battles.

A Zoroark that has Terastallized and is disguised as another Pokemon via its Illusion Ability can be identified as a Zoroark by using the Check Target option. This is a bug and will be fixed.

When a Zoroark has Terastallized and is disguised as another Pokemon via its Illusion Ability, the type matchups of moves are displayed based on the type of the Pokemon that Zoroark is disguised as, rather than Zoroark’s Tera Type. This is a bug and will be fixed.

The stats of a Dondozo with a Tatsugiri in its mouth will increase when Dondozo uses Order Up, even when the move should have been negated (for example, by an opponent using Protect). This is a bug and will be fixed.

If a Pokemon Terastallizes after using Destiny Bond and then faints, the effects of Destiny Bond will fail to activate. This is a bug and will be fixed.

Other

We will address an issue that can cause the game to forcibly close at certain locations. As a result of this fix, there may be a reduction of Pokemon and people displayed in certain towns or in the wild.

When a Pokemon that is not a part of the Paldea Pokedex is obtained through a Link Trade, it is displayed as being registered to the Paldea Pokedex. This is a bug and will be fixed.

Certain actions can cause the main character’s expressions to not change until the game is closed and reopened. This will be fixed.

A bug occurred for some players after Ranked Battles Season 1, wherein visiting the Ranked Battles screen immediately after the season’s results had been calculated caused a communication error right after these players received their rewards. Following this error, players were unable to participate in any further Ranked Battles. This will be fixed.

If a player has created several Battle Teams but does not use the Battle Team in the first slot for their Ranked Battles, they may not receive the Master Rank Ribbon after winning Ranked Battles in the Master Ball Tier. This will be fixed.

When a Pokemon you caught comes back to you from another player through Link Trade, it may not listen to your commands in accordance with what is written in the profile app (‘Pokemon caught at Lv. XX or below will listen to your commands’). This will be fixed.

A bug is preventing the Pokedex from displaying additional entries (such as entries for Shiny Pokemon or Pokemon that were received through Surprise Trade from players that play in a different language) for Pokemon species that were already registered in the Pokedex. This will be fixed.

Objects such as Poke Balls may be displayed in certain locations of the field unintentionally. This will be fixed.

Passersby will no longer be displayed during certain battles that take place in towns during the main story.

Other select bug fixes will be implemented.

Notes: We are planning further features and bug fixes for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet not listed in these patch notes. Please check back here for full details when the update data is distributed. Update contents and details are subject to change.