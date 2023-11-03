Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC launches in December

The final DLC chapter of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, The Indigo Disk, has been dated for launch on 14 December 2023. It will draw the overarching Hidden Treasure of Area Zero plot to a close, answering questions about the game’s central Pokemon mysteries, as players journey to Blueberry Academy, a strange school in the middle of the ocean.

The Indigo Disk follows the events of The Teal Mask, and features many of the same characters – including companions Carmine and Kieran. Based on teasers, it appears The Indigo Disk could be larger than its predecessor, with more legendary Pokemon and new forms to find, and more than 100 returning Pokemon to catch, like Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Chikorita, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Litten, Snivy, Popplio, and Mudkip.

Beyond encouraging players to spend more time hunting Pokemon, The Indigo Disk will also feature new activities, in the form a special academy battle league that pits students against each other, and a training club where you can meet new and familiar characters, and learn more about them by chatting or battling.

So far, Game Freak and Nintendo have remained secretive about the plot of The Indigo Disk, but we do know it concerns activities at Blueberry Academy, and somehow relates to a new Legendary Pokemon called Terapagos.

Part 1 of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero turned out to be a fairly standalone tale about the impact of bullying and being ostracised from society, and we expect The Indigo Disk will similarly explore deep themes, through the lens of Pokemon battles.