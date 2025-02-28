Pokemon Presents 2025: Every big game announcement

The latest Pokemon Presents has been and gone, with flashy new trailers revealing upcoming games like Pokemon Champions and Pokemon Legends: Z-A, while also confirming new content for a range of existing games, including Pokemon Unite and Pokemon TCG Pocket. That’s not to mention new trailers for Netflix adaptation Concierge, and the other little tidbits we got.

While perhaps not as surprising as anticipated, with fewer major game releases than speculated about prior to the show, the first major Pokemon Presents of the year was still well worth tuning in for.

Here’s everything announced during the ‘Pokemon Day’ Pokemon Presents of February 2025.

Pokemon Concierge gets new episodes in September 2025

The first major headline for the show was that Netflix’s cosy TV adaptation, Pokemon Concierge, is getting new episodes in September 2025. These will introduce brand new Pokemon like Corphish, Shinx, and Arcanine. As with the initial batch of episodes, these upcoming adventures will be captured in stop-motion, for that beautiful hand-made aesthetic.

Pokemon Go, Unite, Masters EX, Sleep, and Cafe ReMix are getting new updates

Image: The Pokemon Company

In a rapid fire lot of announcements, new updates for the whole batch of free-to-play Pokemon games were revealed. Here’s a quick rundown:

Pokemon Go had a new trailer hyping up its incoming Unova global tour, which will take place from 1-2 March 2025. This tour includes Kyurem, and players will also soon have a chance to encounter Victini and Shiny Meloetta.

Pokemon Masters EX is getting two new Master Sync Pairs: May and Shiny Primal Kyogre, and Brendan and Shiny Primal Groudon. They’ll arrive on 28 February and 2 March, respectively.

Pokemon Cafe ReMix is getting new meals inspired by apples on 28 February 2025. You’ll also be able to recruit Flapple or Appletun to your cafe with this update, as well as dress up Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly in special ‘sweets’ outfits. Special Eevee and Pikachu will also be available to join your staff.

Pokemon Sleep is getting a Darkrai vs. Cresselia event, where players will have to fend off nightmares in battle.

Pokemon Unite is getting new fighters: Suicine (1 March), Alolan Raichu (April), and Alcremie (coming soon). The game is also getting the return of the Remoat Stadium, and a new ‘First to 500’ mode that’ll shake up gameplay.

Pokemon TCG Pocket gets new Triumphant Light expansion pack on 28 February

Oh, what’s that? You still haven’t finished your Space-Time Smackdown collection? Well, too bad, because the Pokemon TCG Pocket train never stops. As announced during the latest Pokemon Presents, this moreish mobile game is getting a new expansion pack known as Triumphant Light on 28 February 2025.

This set will introduce new cards, including Tyranitar, Abomasnow, Rotom, Raichu, Crobat, Unown, Garchomp ex, Shaymin, Barry (Supporter), Croagunk, Arceus ex, and more.

In addition to this, Pokemon Day will be celebrated with a “Special Gift” of Genetic Apex booster packs “guaranteed to include at least one card of 4-Diamond rarity or higher.” Special Missions will also launch imminently, with these offering “exciting” rewards.

Pokemon TCG is getting Mega Evolution cards

The real-life Pokemon TCG was up next, with a flashy trailer confirming Mega Evolution is coming to the long-running card game in 2025. Two cards with this special ability were revealed: Mega Lucario ex, and Mega Gardevoir ex. While they both have very powerful abilities and a high amount of health, it’s worth noting they’ll earn a player 3 Prize cards on defeat.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet get new Pokemon Day surprises

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet popped in next, with a brief confirmation these games will get new events and activities inspired by Pokemon Day. First, players will be able to get a new Rotom Phone case. They’ll also be able to participate in new Mass Outbreaks of red, green, and blue Pokemon, as well as rock up for new Tera Raids battles.

Pokemon Champions mobile and Switch game announced

Image: The Pokemon Company

The first surprise reveal of the show was for Pokemon Champions, a brand new game for mobile (iOS/Android) and Nintendo Switch that appears to take cues from Pokemon Stadium. While actual gameplay footage was not revealed, this cinematic trailer was focussed on arena-based battles, and saw two Pokemon players facing off with a roster of fan-favourite creatures.

This game is in development at The Pokemon Works, with oversight and planning delivered by Game Freak. We’ll likely learn much more about this game in the coming months.

This trailer was followed by a brief showcase revealing Pokemon will be available in new languages in future, with Latin American Spanish being a core focus. As noted, The Pokemon Company is pushing to include more international fans, and to make the franchise more approachable for everyone.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A revealed in new gameplay trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The final trailer for the latest Pokemon Presents was an in-depth look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A. As announced, this game will launch for Nintendo Switch (and presumably, Nintendo Switch 2) in late 2025. Within the new trailer, we got confirmation for a lot of recent speculation about Pokemon Legends: Z-A, including its main focus, how Pokemon battles and catching will work, and how it ties into Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The first thing of note is the trailer confirmed Z-A will retain the gameplay systems of Arceus. To catch a Pokemon, players will throw a Poké Ball directly at their target. If they’re too strong, a Pokemon attack can be used to lower their health, and make them vulnerable.

In combat, the system is also very dynamic. Players will roam an open field and actually manoeuvre their Pokemon to help them avoid attacks, and then jump in to strike at just the right moment, for maximum impact.

Here’s the other major reveals for this upcoming game:

Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile are the starter Pokemon for Legends: Z-A.

Lumiose City is the main setting, and many buildings will be explorable.

Pokemon will be able to perform Mega Evolution.

Your main friend and rival will be either Urbain or Taunie.

Quasartico is a company gentrifying Lumiose City, and they may be the “bad guys” of this story.

The Lumiose City you encounter is the same as in X/Y, and has undergone major technology change since its last sighting.

For more on this game, we’ll have to stay tuned in the coming months.

You can watch the entire Pokemon Presents for yourself via YouTube.