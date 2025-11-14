News > News > Game Development

Pokémon Drops New Pikachu and Snorlax Makeovers

14 Nov 2025 5:54
Jamie Davis


Game Development

The Pokémon franchise has upgraded two of his absolute icons, Pikachu and Snorlax. We’re also talking about completely new forms, these are bona fide, one of a kind reskins that will impress all Pokeman fans. They were revealed during the September 2025 Nintendo Direct and if you’re already craving a warm, snug vibe right now, you’re going to like what you see.

Revealed at September 2025’s Nintendo Direct, Pokémon Pokopia is its latest gem from the house of Koei Tecmo, set to give its competitors a run for their money. Design and build your own island paradise and challenge your Pokémon friends in a new role out. Coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5, 2026. Switch OG owners, don’t panic, you can still jump into friends games via GameShare.

Pokemon Pokopia Introduces Peakychu and Mosslax

Three new forms appeared in a shiny 10 minute deep dive trailer on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. First off, Peakachu, which is a little electric mouse with super ears and an eerie kind of pale and yet sleepy feeling about it, like Pikachu who’s just woken up from a mid afternoon nap in the shade. It’s just the first ever completely new take on Pikachu, ports of call and gigantamax or regional makeovers be damned, for something resoundingly soft and adorable.

Then there’s Mosslax, this big guy’s first true form shift ever, forget the mega or gigantamax beef ups, he’s gone full forest guardian, ready to snooze amid the foliage. And rounding out the trio is Smearguru, a paint splattered Smeargle that’s bursting with vibrant colours, marking the artist’s very first alternate design in Pokémon history.

No word yet on exactly how these slot into Pokopia‘s gameplay, maybe they’ll hook you up with special Ditto powers, like Peakychu zapping up some creative sparks or Mosslax helping cultivate that island greenery. Or they could be quest buddies dishing out tasks for sweet rewards to level up your paradise. Either way, these feel like a cosy evolution, hinting at more chill, form bending fun down the line.

Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.

