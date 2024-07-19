News

 > News > PlayStation

PlayStation’s Winter Sale features solid deals for great PS5 games

Grab a bargain on Elden Ring, Call of Duty, and more.
19 Jul 2024
Leah J. Williams
elden ring playstation store winter sale

PlayStation

Image: Elden Ring, FromSoftware

Share Icon

PlayStation has kicked off its annual Winter Sale in Australia, slapping significant discounts on a range of blockbuster PS4 and PS5 games. If you’re planning on staying cosy inside this season, then there’s plenty of options to keep you entertained – from newer adventures, to a bunch of classic hits.

Elden Ring is one of the headliner sale items in this year’s PlayStation Store Winter Sale, going for AUD $59.46 as standalone. It’s also joined by titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (AUD $60.47 for the cross-gen bundle) and Hogwarts Legacy (AUD $43.98).

Beyond these, you can also pick up Tekken 8, Sea of Thieves, Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest, Resident Evil 4, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for cheap – and any of these picks would be worthy. They represent some of the best games of 2023, so if you missed out, there’s now opportunity to experience them at a more affordable price point.

Here’s the full roundup of the best deals in the PlayStation Store Winter Sale.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Check your local PlayStation Store for equivalent pricing.

The best PS4, PS5 deals in the PlayStation Store Winter Sale 2024

  • Alan Wake 2 (PS5) – $59.11 (was $90.95)
  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (PS4, PS5) – $69.96 (was $99.95)
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5) – $54.97 (was $109.95)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4, PS5) – $60.47 (was $109.95)
  • Crisis Core – Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion (PS4, PS5) – $42.47 (was $84.95)
  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5) – $25.18 (was $62.95)
  • Diablo 4 (PS4, PS5) – $44.97 (was $74.95)
  • Elden Ring (PS4, PS5) – $59.46 (was $84.95)
  • Far Cry 6 (PS4, PS5) – $24.98 (was $99.95)
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth + Remake Twin Package (PS5) – $119.96 (was $159.95)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (PS5) – $26.97 (was $44.95)
  • Hitman: World of Assassination (PS4, PS5) – $42.38 (was $105.95)
  • Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) – $43.98 (was $109.95)
  • Lies of P (PS4, PS5) – $50.97 (was $84.95)
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition (PS5) – $27.48 (was $109.95)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PS5) – $55.07 (was $94.95)
  • Monster Hunter Rise: Deluxe Edition (PS4, PS5) – $24.30 (was $75.95)
  • Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) – $43.98 (was $109.95)
  • Pacific Drive (PS5) – $23.97 (was $39.95)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) – $62.47 (was $124.95)
  • Remnant 2 (PS5) – $34.97 (was $69.95)
  • Resident Evil 4 (PS4, PS5) – $41.21 (was $54.95)
  • Resident Evil Village (PS4, PS5) – $21.98 (was $54.95)
  • RoboCop: Rogue City (PS5) – $42.47 (was $84.95)
  • Sea of Thieves (PS5) – $41.96 (was $59.95)
  • Sonic Superstars (PS4, PS5) – $47.47 (was $94.95)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) – $49.47 (was $109.95)
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5) – $34.48 (was $114.95)
  • Tekken 8 (PS5) – $65.52 (was $114.95)
  • The Crew Motorfest (PS4, PS5) – $43.98 (was $109.95)

You can browse these deals for yourself on the PlayStation Store.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
sims 4 lovestruck cas
?>
News

EA says "sul sul" to Fortress with two exciting The Sims: Lovestruck events

We'd say "woohoo!" at the news of these events for The Sims: Lovestruck but, well, that means something a little…

Steph Panecasio
those games 2
?>
News

YEAH! YOU WANT "THOSE GAMES," RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET'S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! 2 revealed

Let's agree to call it "Those Games 2" shall we?

Leah J. Williams
sega logo
?>
News

Sega sues individual who repeatedly harassed employee

Sega has taken a stand against an internet troll, forcing them to face consequences for their actions.

Leah J. Williams
call of duty black ops 6
?>
News

FTC criticises Xbox Game Pass price increase in new filing

The FTC has flagged the move as being "product degradation" that justifies its merger concerns.

Leah J. Williams
smart program 2024
?>
News

Games career development program SMART returns in 2024

SMART teaches early-career games industry professionals essential skills for the future.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login