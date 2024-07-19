PlayStation has kicked off its annual Winter Sale in Australia, slapping significant discounts on a range of blockbuster PS4 and PS5 games. If you’re planning on staying cosy inside this season, then there’s plenty of options to keep you entertained – from newer adventures, to a bunch of classic hits.

Elden Ring is one of the headliner sale items in this year’s PlayStation Store Winter Sale, going for AUD $59.46 as standalone. It’s also joined by titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (AUD $60.47 for the cross-gen bundle) and Hogwarts Legacy (AUD $43.98).

Beyond these, you can also pick up Tekken 8, Sea of Thieves, Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest, Resident Evil 4, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for cheap – and any of these picks would be worthy. They represent some of the best games of 2023, so if you missed out, there’s now opportunity to experience them at a more affordable price point.

Here’s the full roundup of the best deals in the PlayStation Store Winter Sale.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Check your local PlayStation Store for equivalent pricing.

The best PS4, PS5 deals in the PlayStation Store Winter Sale 2024

Alan Wake 2 (PS5) – $59.11 (was $90.95)

(PS5) – (was $90.95) Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (PS4, PS5) – $69.96 (was $99.95)

(PS4, PS5) – (was $99.95) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5) – $54.97 (was $109.95)

(PS5) – (was $109.95) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4, PS5) – $60.47 (was $109.95)

(PS4, PS5) – (was $109.95) Crisis Core – Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion (PS4, PS5) – $42.47 (was $84.95)

(PS4, PS5) – (was $84.95) Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5) – $25.18 (was $62.95)

(PS5) – (was $62.95) Diablo 4 (PS4, PS5) – $44.97 (was $74.95)

(PS4, PS5) – (was $74.95) Elden Ring (PS4, PS5) – $59.46 (was $84.95)

(PS4, PS5) – (was $84.95) Far Cry 6 (PS4, PS5) – $24.98 (was $99.95)

(PS4, PS5) – (was $99.95) Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth + Remake Twin Package (PS5) – $119.96 (was $159.95)

(PS5) – (was $159.95) Hi-Fi Rush (PS5) – $26.97 (was $44.95)

(PS5) – (was $44.95) Hitman: World of Assassination (PS4, PS5) – $42.38 (was $105.95)

(PS4, PS5) – (was $105.95) Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) – $43.98 (was $109.95)

(PS5) – (was $109.95) Lies of P (PS4, PS5) – $50.97 (was $84.95)

(PS4, PS5) – (was $84.95) Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition (PS5) – $27.48 (was $109.95)

(PS5) – (was $109.95) Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PS5) – $55.07 (was $94.95)

(PS5) – (was $94.95) Monster Hunter Rise: Deluxe Edition (PS4, PS5) – $24.30 (was $75.95)

(PS4, PS5) – (was $75.95) Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) – $43.98 (was $109.95)

(PS5) – (was $109.95) Pacific Drive (PS5) – $23.97 (was $39.95)

(PS5) – (was $39.95) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) – $62.47 (was $124.95)

(PS5) – (was $124.95) Remnant 2 (PS5) – $34.97 (was $69.95)

(PS5) – (was $69.95) Resident Evil 4 (PS4, PS5) – $41.21 (was $54.95)

(PS4, PS5) – (was $54.95) Resident Evil Village (PS4, PS5) – $21.98 (was $54.95)

(PS4, PS5) – (was $54.95) RoboCop: Rogue City (PS5) – $42.47 (was $84.95)

(PS5) – (was $84.95) Sea of Thieves (PS5) – $41.96 (was $59.95)

(PS5) – (was $59.95) Sonic Superstars (PS4, PS5) – $47.47 (was $94.95)

(PS4, PS5) – (was $94.95) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) – $49.47 (was $109.95)

(PS5) – (was $109.95) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5) – $34.48 (was $114.95)

(PS5) – (was $114.95) Tekken 8 (PS5) – $65.52 (was $114.95)

(PS5) – (was $114.95) The Crew Motorfest (PS4, PS5) – $43.98 (was $109.95)

You can browse these deals for yourself on the PlayStation Store.