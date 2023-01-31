News

Sony refutes claims of production cuts for PlayStation VR2

Sony says it has not cut PlayStation VR2 production numbers, despite reports to the contrary.
1 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
playstation vr 2

PlayStation

Image: PlayStation / Sony

Sony has refuted claims it has halved the production of the PlayStation VR2 due to disappointing preorder numbers, telling GamesIndustry.biz it’s seeing plenty of enthusiasm for the device from PlayStation fans.

‘[We have] not cut PlayStation VR2 productions numbers,’ the company reportedly said. ‘[We are] seeing enthusiasm from PlayStation fans for the upcoming launch, which includes more than 30 titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Resident Evil Village.’

While the update is not particularly substantial, it does push back on an earlier report from Bloomberg, which allegedly originated from ‘people familiar with [Sony’s] deliberations. This report claimed the company had halved its predicted PlayStation VR2 sales, from two million units to one million units sold in the device’s launch quarter, due to low pre-order numbers.

Read: Every game coming to PSVR2 at launch

It was claimed that Sony had told its supply partners to rescope, and reduce the production of the headset to better meet lukewarm demand. As Bloomberg reported, Sony allegedly expected to ship around 1.5 million headsets between April 2023 and March 2024 – a number much lower than originally anticipated.

Given Sony’s denial, this does not appear to be the case.

While the upcoming headset does sport a significant price tagAU $879.95 for the standalone headset – and it arrives in hard economic circumstances, it does appear enthusiasm for the console is high. Early impressions for titles including Horizon Call of the Mountain have been wildly positive, and these responses have drummed up excitement about the upcoming device.

Whether or not it’s on track to meet Sony’s expectations is currently unknown, but for now, it does appear the company is sticking by its original production order, and confidence in the headset.

The PlayStation VR2 launches on 22 February 2023. It is currently available to preorder.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

