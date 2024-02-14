PlayStation reveals January 2024’s most-downloaded games

PlayStation has released a unique breakdown of game downloads on the PlayStation Store in January 2024, revealing a number of new and classic hits as its most-downloaded titles for the month. As revealed, the EU and US/Canada charts are dominated by a number of 2023 and early 2024 game releases, but there’s also some major surprises on the list.

For one thing – Grand Theft Auto V hit the top of the chart in Europe, and nabbed second place in the United States and Canada. At this stage, the game is 11 years old, yet it continues to enjoy sustained longevity, beating out a range of new releases by a large margin. It’s easy to assume this is due to the excitement around the release of GTA 6 in 2025, but the increased popularity of Grand Theft Auto Online may also have contributed to this download boost.

Following Grand Theft Auto V, the most-downloaded PlayStation titles across the United States/Canada and Europe are EA Sports FC 24, Madden NFL 24, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – all games that feature popular multiplayer components and team-based play.

The single player adventure games aren’t far behind these popular hits, with Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora also making the top ten in both regions.

Oddly enough, new releases didn’t make a major impact on the download charts, with the majority of the top ten most-downloaded releases in January 2024 being released in 2023 or earlier.

Tekken 8 is a rare exception, with this game debuting in fourth place in the United States and fifth place in Europe – but other titles including Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown were only just included in the top 20.

The included PS4 charts also reveal something interesting – that barely any new releases made the top 20 most-downloaded titles for the platform. In both the US/Canada and European charts, the top downloaded titles are past hits – with Minecraft leading the US/Canada and titles including Red Dead Redemption 2, A Way Out, and Batman: Arkham Knight being popular in Europe. The rare exception is EA Sports FC 24, which topped the chart, but the rest of the listed titles are older last-generation releases.

There’s a number of tidbits to pour over in the newly-released charts, and they’re well worth analysing over on the PlayStation Blog.