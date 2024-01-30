News

PlayStation State of Play returns on 31 January

The first PlayStation State of Play for 2024 is set to air this week.
30 Jan 2024
Leah J. Williams
rise of the ronin state of play game

PlayStation

Image: Team Ninja

PlayStation has announced the return of State of Play, its long-running virtual showcase designed to spotlight new and upcoming games for PlayStation consoles. As revealed, the first State of Play for the year will air on 31 January 2024 (time zone dependant) with around 40 minutes of content covered.

It’s expected the latest showcase will feature around 15 new games, including Rise of the Ronin from Team Ninja, and Stellar Blade from Shift Up. These are the only two games currently confirmed to appear during the State of Play, however PlayStation has confirmed a number of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 titles will also be on show.

There’s likely to be some surprises in the bunch, as the latest PlayStation Blog has detailed “guest appearances from some of the most talented minds in gaming.” Given the timing, it would be fair to assume we’ll see something of the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – but it’s hard to nail down other potential inclusions.

We’ll just have to stay tuned to see what’s in store.

How to watch the PlayStation State of Play for January 2024

As announced, the latest PlayStation State of Play will air on 31 January 2024, based on United States time zones. Here’s how that timing works out around the world:

  • Australia – 9:00 am AEDT | 8:30 am ACDT | 6:00 am AWST (1 February)
  • New Zealand – 11:00 am NZDT (1 February)
  • United States – 2:00 pm PT | 5:00 pm ET (31 January)
  • United Kingdom – 11:00 pm CET | 10:00 pm GMT (31 January)

The show will air on the PlayStation YouTube, Twitch and TikTok channels, and should be well worth tuning in for. Stay tuned to hear about everything revealed during the show.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

