Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth story trailer spotlights the evil of Sephiroth

Square Enix has unleashed a new trailer for the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, revealing more about the journey of Cloud, Aerith, Barret, Yuffie, and their companions as they work to fight against the evil Sephiroth.

As detailed, Rebirth will continue the story of Remake, which saw Cloud and his friends attempting to survive in the city of Midgar, with mounting enemy armies forcing them to run from their homes, and pursue a more peaceful future. Despite claiming many victories, they were not able to defeat Sephiroth, who continues to loom over Rebirth as a major threat.

Those familiar with the plot of the original Final Fantasy 7 will know he plays an essential role in the adventure, and in this chapter, he’ll likely make a major impact on Cloud and his closest companions.

In addition to spotlighting the rise of Sephiroth, the new trailer also gives glimpses at upcoming boss fights, including a fight against the Terror of the Deep, aka the Bottomswell water-dweller, and we briefly see the destruction of Nibelheim, which is a core moment for both Sephiroth and Cloud.

Beyond this latest trailer, Square Enix has also revealed a number of new screenshots to promote the upcoming game.

Images: Square Enix

These include new glimpses at companion Cait Sith – an anthropomorphic cat creature – as well as “fan-favourite” character Elena, and Shinra-8 Captain, Titov. We’ll learn more about each of these characters when Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth lands next month.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches for PlayStation 5 on 29 February 2024.