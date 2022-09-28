News

PlayStation Stars launches in select regions today

PlayStation Stars has officially launched in Asia, with other regions set to follow.
29 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
PlayStation Stars, the new player loyalty program from Sony, has officially begun rolling out around the world, with Asia becoming the first region to gain access on 29 September 2022. While this launch does not extend to other global regions yet, Sony has confirmed the rollout will continue in the coming weeks.

Here’s when you can expect PlayStation Stars to launch in your region:

  • Asia, including Japan – 29 September 2022
  • Americas – 5 October 2022
  • Australia – 13 October 2022
  • Europe – 13 October 2022

The program will initially be available on the mobile PlayStation App only, but will be rolled out to consoles at a later date. Anyone who joins the free program will gain a special Star Gazer Telescope collectible, with more to be earned through gameplay and completing challenges.

While we don’t yet have access to the loyalty program here in Australia, screenshots shared online have revealed new digital collectibles on offer – including a diorama of Monkey Pink from Ape Escape, who has flowing blonde hair and a handbag.

Read: Everything you need to know about PlayStation Stars

This model appears to be completely new, and exclusive to PlayStation Stars – which is fairly wild, given a new Ape Escape hasn’t had a new franchise entry in more than a decade. Despite the massive fandom behind this franchise, PlayStation has rarely acknowledged it, and a new game remains unlikely.

Still, the Monkey Pink collectible will certainly be coveted by those who enjoy the classic franchise.

When PlayStation Stars launches in your region, you can expect to see a whole range of digital collectibles on offer, with new additions each month. These can be earned via playing games, purchasing games on the PlayStation Store, and competing in weekly challenges.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

