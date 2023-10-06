PlayStation Plus subscribers will get Sony movie catalogue on PS4, PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced the relaunch of Bravia Core, which will be transformed into Sony Pictures Core – an app that allows players to buy and rent Sony movies like the Spider-Man films, Venom, Gran Turismo, Ghostbusters, and more. Notably, the app will now be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, with PlayStation Plus subscribers gaining additional benefits.

Everyone subscribed to PlayStation Plus Deluxe / Premium will gain access to “a curated catalogue” of 100 Sony Pictures films, available to stream on demand. This library will be periodically updated, with the first confirmed titles being Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium, and Resident Evil Damnation. As described by Sony, these films will be offered ad-free, much like on standard streaming services. Other benefits for PlayStation Plus subscribers are also on the way, but SIE has not confirmed these additions.

For everyone who isn’t a subscriber, Sony Pictures Core may still prove useful. It’ll contain around 2,000 Sony Pictures movies in total, with anyone able to buy or rent the films using the platform via PS4 or PS5.

The website for the app confirms exclusive bonus content will also be available, including behind-the-scenes content, director’s commentaries, and other features usually reserved for physical DVD and Blu-Ray releases. SIE also states that Sony Pictures Core contains “the largest collection of IMAX Enhanced movies available on any service” as well as access to formats including 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos sound.

Some movies will also have exclusive, early access windows on the platform – including blockbuster adaptation Gran Turismo, which is now available to buy or rent. Anyone in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia who purchases the film during its ‘Home Premiere’ window will get a Gran Turismo 7 voucher code for 750,000 in-game credits.

Sony Pictures Core is now available for PlayStation users in 23 global markets – including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan. It’s free to sign up to the platform, although you’ll need to pay to buy and rent movies. You can find out more about the newly-launched app on the PlayStation Blog.