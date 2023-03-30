PlayStation Plus Essential Monthly Games for April 2023

PlayStation has announced the latest titles on offer for all PlayStation Plus subscribers to claim. Whether you’re on the Deluxe, Extra, or the basic Essential tier, you’ll be able to log on and claim

The most attractive title is likely to be Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which stars the PlayStation mascot in a musical platforming adventure. As one of the launch titles for the PlayStation 5, it probably wasn’t the must-have title at the time, but is a colourful adventure with a big personality, and is well worth giving a spin if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber. Some of its musical stages are pure joy.

Tales of Iron is one of the other games on offer, a 2D RPG adventure game that doesn’t look like much at first glance, but features challenging combat, a bold storybook art style, and the voice of Doug Cockle – best known for his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher – narrating the action.

Finally, Meet Your Maker rounds out the monthly game offerings, a brand new game that is being made available for PS Plus subscribers on launch. It’s a unique-looking post-apocalyptic game where all its levels are designed by other players – and hopefully, its availability on PS Plus will help kick-start its community.

Meet Your Maker sees you using your morbid creativity to build death mazes, while you take on other mazes created by players with first-person traversal and combat. It looks very fast-paced, very dusty, and very bloody. It’ll be interesting to see how this game shakes out in its first month.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Tales of Iron, and Meet Your Maker will be available to claim from 3 April 2023 until 1 May 2023.

The March 2023 PlayStation Plus titles, which include Code Vein, Minecraft Dungeons, and Battlefield 2042, will be available until 3 April 2023.

You’ll be able to find all these titles on the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Plus subscription prices begin at US $9.99 for 1 month of the Essential Plan, with several tiers and plans above that.