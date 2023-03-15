The PlayStation Plus games lineup for March 2023 has been revealed, with new additions including Ghostwire: Tokyo, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and Tchia launching on the subscription platform from 21 March 2023. Beyond these blockbuster inclusions, you’ll also find Aussie hit, Untitled Goose Game, and a strong lineup of Classics for Premium and Deluxe subscribers.

Ridge Racer Type 4 (PS1) is finally hitting PlayStation Plus in March 2023, and it’ll be joined by two PlayStation Portable (PSP) hits: Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror, and mini-game collection, Ape Academy 2.

Here’s every game coming to PlayStation Plus in March 2023, per the PlayStation Blog.

PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium, Deluxe Games for March 2023

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – ‘Experience Naughty Dog’s thrilling, cinematic storytelling and the iconic franchise’s largest blockbuster action set pieces. Discover lost history with the charismatic yet complex thieves, Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, as they travel the world with a sense of wonder, pursuing extraordinary adventures and lost lore.’

Tchia – ‘Climb, glide, swim and sail around a vast and beautiful archipelago inspired by New Caledonia in this physics-driven adventure game. Take Tchia on a heartfelt adventure and meet a diverse cast of characters inspired by New Caledonian cultures.’

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction – ‘Rainbow Six Extraction is a highly replayable 3-player tactical co-op first-person shooter. In Extraction, the elite Operators of Rainbow Six unite to face an evolving Alien threat, known as the Archeans. Each incursion into the alien containment zone is unique thanks to the game’s dynamic variables and unpredictable, deadly challenges.’

Ghostwire: Tokyo – ‘Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo’s population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and wield a combination of upgradeable elemental powers and ghost-hunting skills to combat the supernatural threat.’

Life is Strange 2 – ‘After a tragic incident, brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz run away from home. Fearing the police, and dealing with Daniel’s new telekinetic power – the power to move objects with your mind – the boys flee to Mexico for safety.’

Life is Strange: True Colors – ‘In this emotional, narrative-led adventure game a unique power is the key to solving a thrilling mystery. Alex Chen always thought her long-suppressed ability was a curse. With the psychic power of Empathy, she can detect and manipulate the emotions of those around her.’

Immortals Fenyx Rising – ‘The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods’ last hope. Play as Fenyx, a new winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse. Take on mythological beasts, master the legendary powers of the gods and defeat Typhon, the deadliest Titan in Greek mythology, in an epic fight for the ages.’

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – ‘Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others.’

Street Fighter V – Champion Edition – ‘Since its release in 2016, Street Fighter V has seen a wide variety of new characters, costumes, stages and other add-on content released. Now you can own the entire collection with Street Fighter V – Champion Edition!”

Image: House House

Untitled Goose Game – ‘Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.’

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD – ‘The darkest entry in the series yet, Final Fantasy Type-0 HD delivers bloody, breakneck battles alongside the masterful storytelling known of the franchise. In the dynamic and enthralling world of Orience, an unforgiving war of nations threatens to decimate the entire continent.’

Rage 2 – ‘Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom.’

Neo: The World Ends With You – ‘A long-awaited new story in The World Ends with You series has finally arrived. In this Tokyo-set action RPG, Rindo comes to the grim realisation that his life is on the line when he is forced to compete in the so-called “Reapers’ Game”. There’s no telling how this tale will unfold – but it’s up to you to find out!’

Haven – ‘Glide through a mysterious landscape, explore a fragmented world and fight against what’s trying to tear two lovers apart in this RPG adventure about love, rebellion and freedom. Yu and Kay have escaped to a forgotten planet, leaving everything they knew behind. Play both at the same time as they settle into an unknown world.’

PlayStation Classics for March 2023

Those who subscribe to the highest tier of PlayStation Plus (Premium or Deluxe, depending on your region) will also be able to play and download three PlayStation Classics in March 2023:

Ridge Racer Type 4 (PS1) – ‘Ridge Racer’s four-wheeled action returns to PlayStation. Boasting a gorgeous visual style, sublime track design and a killer soundtrack, Type 4 builds its arcade gameplay around a multi-race Grand Prix, asking you to pick a racing team to drive for and an extensive range of cars to unlock.’

Ape Academy 2 (PSP) – ‘The apes have finally graduated from the Ape Academy, so this term things are going to be a little different! Evil genius Specter has invented a new card game and it’s sweeping the globe, helping him on his way towards world domination.’

Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror (PSP) – ‘You are Precision Strike Operative Gabe Logan, commanding a black box U.S. agency that legally doesn’t exist. While investigating the para-military group Red Section, Logan uncovers a project known only as Dark Mirror. To neutralise this latest threat to global security, Logan must infiltrate, recon and execute decisively.’

You can learn more about PlayStation Plus and the upcoming games lineup for March 2023 on the PlayStation Blog.