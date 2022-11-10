News

PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium games for November 2022 revealed

The new lineup of games for the PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe and Premium subscription tiers has been announced for November 2022.
10 Nov 2022
Emily Shiel
PlayStation Plus Kingdom Hearts 3

PlayStation has revealed its official lineup of PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe, and Premium games hitting the service in November 2022 via the PlayStation Blog – and there is a heap to choose from.  

The roster is cemented with some stellar big-budget games that fans will surely appreciate, including titles in the Kingdom Hearts and Tom Clancy’s series, as well as a couple of indie darlings for players to cut their teeth on. 

Here’s everything confirmed to arrive on PlayStation Plus in November 2022. All titles will be available to download from the PlayStation Store come 15 November 2022. 

PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe games in November 2022 

A few heavy hitters are available for higher-tier PlayStation Plus subscribers this month, headlining with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. 

Also included in the lineup is the surreal Australian puzzle adventure title, The Gardens Between, which was exhibited at the recent event, Code Breakers: Women in Games. I’d definitely recommend this to anyone looking for a cozy weekend playthrough. 

Here’s everything arriving for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe subscribers in November: 

  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition | PS4, PS5
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege | PS4, PS5
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX | PS4
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PS4
  • Kingdom Hearts III | PS4
  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition | PS4, PS5 
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | PS4
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PS4
  • Chorus | PS4, PS5
  • What Remains of Edith Finch | PS4
  • The Gardens Between | PS4, PS5

Also releasing on PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in November 2022

Those with access to the PlayStation Plus Premium tier can also look forward to three new Japanese titles in the Game Catalog, with two games in the Earth Defense Force series readily available for PS4 owners. 

  • Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4
  • Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain | PS4
  • Onee Chanbara Origin | PS4

Closing out the list is Onee Chanbara Origin, which looks like a great one for fans in need of a sweet, stylised, hack-and-slash dopamine hit.  

To find out more about recent arrivals to PlayStation Plus, read about the new PS Plus game arrivals for October 2022

Emily Shiel is a freelance writer based in Melbourne, Australia who is passionate about all things accessibility, mental health and the indie games scene. You can find her on Twitter at @emi_shiel

