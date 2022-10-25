News

The PlayStation Plus Essential games for November have leaked

Nioh 2 leads a solid list of PlayStation Plus Essential games for November – but it's an indie hit that'll steal the show.
26 Oct 2022
Heavenly Bodies Gamer's Guide Melbourne

Image: 2pt Interactive

The PlayStation Plus Essential lineup for November 2022 has leaked online, courtesy of Dealabs. For several months now, the website has beaten PlayStation to the punch, spoiling the latest ‘free’ games before the company has a chance to officially announce them. While there’s always a chance PlayStation will swerve for the fun of it, these leaks are typically accurate and are swiftly followed by official confirmation.

Should this month’s leaked games list be accurate, there’s plenty of goodness in store. While the flagship game of November’s PlayStation Plus Essential tier appears to be Nioh 2 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, it’s the indie hit Heavenly Bodies you’ll really want to grab.

This Australian-made game features a delightfully silly physics engine, and causes spacefaring mayhem as it sends you (and your friends) into the far reaches of space, with only rare handholds to keep you grounded and on track. Your goal in this game is to puzzle your way through a variety of gravity-less courses, completing various research and engineering tasks to survive the cold depths of space.

Read: Heavenly Bodies Review – Comedy and Tragedy

Heavenly Bodies is an absolute blast, and one of the best Australian-made games launched in 2021. If you missed this underrated hit, check it out while it’s going free with a PlayStation Plus Essential subscription in November.

Here’s everything reportedly included in the Essential tier for the month:

  • Nioh 2 (PS4 | PS4)
  • Lego: Harry Potter Collection (PS4)
  • Heavenly Bodies (PS4 | PS5)

These games will go live in the first week of November, and will replace the current lineup. Until then, you can still download October’s PlayStation Plus Essential games: Superhot, Injustice 2, and Hotwheels Unleashed.

Stay tuned for the rest of the PlayStation Plus lineup for November 2022, and official confirmation from PlayStation.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

