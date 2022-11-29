PlayStation Plus Essential games for December 2022 have leaked

Reliable leaker billbil-kun has once again leaked the latest PlayStation Plus Essential game lineup, revealing a strong showing for December 2022. While it’s always best to take rumours with a grain of salt, billbil-kun has proved to be reliable over a number of months – so there’s reason to believe this leak is real.

Should it prove to be accurate, we can expect Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) and Biomutant (PS4 | PS5) to be offered to Essential subscribers in the coming week. These blockbusters will be joined by Divine Knockout (PS4 | PS5), a new platform fighting game set to launch on 7 December 2022.

All three games are great potential inclusions, and should help to buoy the fun of the holiday period.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition really is an essential title. It includes all three original Mass Effect games in remastered form, so players can experience the entire adventure in order. If you’ve yet to play these games, or you’re unfamiliar with the Mass Effect story, the collection is a fantastic introduction to its dazzling world, and cast of beloved characters.

Read: Mass Effect’s colonisation narrative isn’t pretty, ten years later

Biomutant is also a great, underrated inclusion. When this game first launched in 2021, it was met with underwhelming critical response. Its whimsical, child-like narrative was derided, and its open world was considered sparse and uninteresting. But if you look past minor flaws, bugs, and a weird main tale, you’ll find Biomutant is a colourful and imaginative romp.

It’s not like any other open-world game, and features fun crafting mechanics, quirky characters, and an encouraging exploration loop that brings you from muddy swamp pits to thriving forest groves. It’s a bit weird, sure, but it’s still well worth checking out.

According to billbil-kun, these games will be available from 6 December to 3 January 2022 – although you’ll need to stay tuned to confirm the legitimacy of this latest PlayStation Plus leak.