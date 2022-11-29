News

 > News > PlayStation

PlayStation Plus Essential games for December 2022 have leaked

The latest PlayStation Plus Essential games have leaked, revealing two worthy surprises for December.
30 Nov 2022
Leah J. Williams
playstation plus essential games december 2022

PlayStation

Image: EA / BioWare

Share Icon

Reliable leaker billbil-kun has once again leaked the latest PlayStation Plus Essential game lineup, revealing a strong showing for December 2022. While it’s always best to take rumours with a grain of salt, billbil-kun has proved to be reliable over a number of months – so there’s reason to believe this leak is real.

Should it prove to be accurate, we can expect Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) and Biomutant (PS4 | PS5) to be offered to Essential subscribers in the coming week. These blockbusters will be joined by Divine Knockout (PS4 | PS5), a new platform fighting game set to launch on 7 December 2022.

All three games are great potential inclusions, and should help to buoy the fun of the holiday period.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition really is an essential title. It includes all three original Mass Effect games in remastered form, so players can experience the entire adventure in order. If you’ve yet to play these games, or you’re unfamiliar with the Mass Effect story, the collection is a fantastic introduction to its dazzling world, and cast of beloved characters.

Read: Mass Effect’s colonisation narrative isn’t pretty, ten years later

Biomutant is also a great, underrated inclusion. When this game first launched in 2021, it was met with underwhelming critical response. Its whimsical, child-like narrative was derided, and its open world was considered sparse and uninteresting. But if you look past minor flaws, bugs, and a weird main tale, you’ll find Biomutant is a colourful and imaginative romp.

It’s not like any other open-world game, and features fun crafting mechanics, quirky characters, and an encouraging exploration loop that brings you from muddy swamp pits to thriving forest groves. It’s a bit weird, sure, but it’s still well worth checking out.

According to billbil-kun, these games will be available from 6 December to 3 January 2022 – although you’ll need to stay tuned to confirm the legitimacy of this latest PlayStation Plus leak.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Dead Cells Apple Arcade
?>
News

The excellent Dead Cells is coming to Apple Arcade in December

The roguelike action platformer Dead Cells will be available for Apple Arcade subscribers in December 2022.

Edmond Tran
the game expo event
?>
News

The Game Expo is a new Australian games festival

The newly-announced Game Expo is looking to connect the Australian games community.

Leah J. Williams
two point campus space academy
?>
News

Two Point Campus: Space Academy DLC set for December

Two Point Campus is expanding in December, with students invited to join the Space Academy.

Leah J. Williams
super mario bros movie
?>
News

New Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer introduces Peach and Donkey Kong

The latest trailer for the adventure shows off Mario karts, Donkey Kong, and Princess Peach.

Leah J. Williams
elden ring fromsoftware crunch
?>
News

Elden Ring devs allege FromSoftware engages in 'some' crunch

Developers are speaking out against crunch and low pay at FromSoftware, with minor caveats.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login