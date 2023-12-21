News

 > News > PlayStation

PlayStation Store – January Sale 2023: The best deals for PS4 and PS5 games

Here's the roundup of the best deals on the PlayStation Store for January 2024.
21 Dec 2023
Leah J. Williams
Mortal Kombat 1 Review

PlayStation

Image: NetherRealm Studios

Share Icon

PlayStation has kicked off its new year celebration early, launching the whopping January Sale (also known as the Holiday Sale) worldwide. This year, there’s a bunch of solid deals on offer for PS4 and PS5 games, with even some blockbuster new releases making it in, just in time for the holiday break.

Mortal Kombat 1 has been discounted fairly heavily, and would be a great option for the holidays, given you can use it to (virtually) fight your friends over food and drinks. EA Sports FC 24 is also going cheap, and blockbuster adventures like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, God of War Ragnarok, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are also on sale at reasonable prices.

Whether you’re looking for something to entertain yourself over a well-earned break, or just hoarding games for your backlog (you’ll get around to them one day, believe it), there’s plenty on offer.

Here’s all the best deals for PS4 and PS5 games in the PlayStation Store January Sale.

Note: All prices are in Australian Dollars (AUD). Similar discounts will be available via other regional PlayStation Stores – but check your local version for more information.

  • Alan Wake 2 (PS5) – $72.76 $90.95 (-20%)
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS4 | PS5) – $55.96 $79.95 (-30%)
  • Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $28.73 $114.95 (-75%)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (PS4 | PS5) – $76.96 $109.95 (-30%)
  • Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion Deluxe (PS4 | PS5) – $68.97 $114.95 (-40%)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4 | PS5) – $41.97 $69.95 (-40%)
  • Dead Island 2 (PS4 | PS5) – $65.97 $109.96 (-40%)
  • Dead Space (PS5) – $43.98 $109.95 (-60%)
  • Diablo IV (PS4 | PS5) – $65.97 $109.95 (-40%)
  • EA Sports FC 24 (PS4 | PS5) – $43.98 $109.95 (-60%)
  • Elden Ring (PS4 | PS5) – $50.97 $84.95 (-40%)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – $68.97 $114.95 (-40%)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) – $26.58 $69.95 (-62%)
  • F1 23 (PS4 | PS5) – $32.98 $109.95 (-70%)
  • God of War Ragnarok (PS4 | PS5) – $77.46 $124.95 (-38%)
  • Gotham Knights (PS5) – $27.48 $109.95 (-75%)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 | PS5) – $62.66 $94.95 (-34%)
  • Immortals of Aveum (PS5) – $43.98 $109.95 (-60%)
  • Lies of P (PS4 | PS5) – $67.96 $84.95 (-20%)
  • Lords of the Fallen (PS5) – $75.56 $107.95 (-30%)
  • Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (PS4 | PS5) – $67.96 $84.95 (-20%)
  • Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) – $65.97 $109.95 (-40%)
  • NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (PS5) – $39.98 $99.95 (-60%)
  • Remnant 2 (PS5) – $41.97 $69.95 (-40%)
  • Resident Evil 4 (PS4 | PS5) – $42.97 $99.95 (-57%)
  • Resident Evil Village (PS4 | PS5) – $21.98 $54.95 (-60%)
  • Sea of Stars (PS4 | PS5) – $37.06 $52.95 (-30%)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) – $54.97 $109.95 (-50%)
  • Street Fighter 6 (PS4 | PS5) – $55.97 $99.95 (-44%)
  • The Crew Motorfest (PS4 | PS5) – $54.97 $109.95 (-50%)
  • The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5) – $77.46 $124.95 (-38%)
  • WWE 2K23 (PS4 | PS5) – $39.58 $119.95 (-67%)

You can now browse the PlayStation Store January Sale online for yourself.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
fallout 76 jersey devil 2024 expansions
?>
News

New Fallout 76 expansion pits players against the Jersey Devil

Fallout 76 is set to expand in 2024, with a multitude of new questlines and new areas to explore.

Leah J. Williams
plucky squire game preview
?>
News

Devolver Digital is hosting a holiday showcase tomorrow

The Devolver Digital: Public Access Holiday Special will feature an array of upcoming indie games.

Leah J. Williams
jet set radio persona 3 remakes
?>
News

Sega reveals fresh details about upcoming game reboots

Sega has revealed more about its upcoming slate of reboots in a recent management meeting.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon scarlet violet updates
?>
News

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to get new epilogue in January 2024

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Epilogue will conclude the events of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Leah J. Williams
bobby kotick activision blizzard
?>
News

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is departing in December 2023

After three decades, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick will depart the company.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login