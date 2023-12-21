PlayStation Store – January Sale 2023: The best deals for PS4 and PS5 games

PlayStation has kicked off its new year celebration early, launching the whopping January Sale (also known as the Holiday Sale) worldwide. This year, there’s a bunch of solid deals on offer for PS4 and PS5 games, with even some blockbuster new releases making it in, just in time for the holiday break.

Mortal Kombat 1 has been discounted fairly heavily, and would be a great option for the holidays, given you can use it to (virtually) fight your friends over food and drinks. EA Sports FC 24 is also going cheap, and blockbuster adventures like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, God of War Ragnarok, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are also on sale at reasonable prices.

Whether you’re looking for something to entertain yourself over a well-earned break, or just hoarding games for your backlog (you’ll get around to them one day, believe it), there’s plenty on offer.

Here’s all the best deals for PS4 and PS5 games in the PlayStation Store January Sale.

Note: All prices are in Australian Dollars (AUD). Similar discounts will be available via other regional PlayStation Stores – but check your local version for more information.

Alan Wake 2 (PS5) – $72.76 $90.95 (-20%)

(-20%) Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS4 | PS5) – $55.96 $79.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $28.73 $114.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (PS4 | PS5) – $76.96 $109.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion Deluxe (PS4 | PS5) – $68.97 $114.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4 | PS5) – $41.97 $69.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Dead Island 2 (PS4 | PS5) – $65.97 $109.96 (-40%)

(-40%) Dead Space (PS5) – $43.98 $109.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Diablo IV (PS4 | PS5) – $65.97 $109.95 (-40%)

(-40%) EA Sports FC 24 (PS4 | PS5) – $43.98 $109.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Elden Ring (PS4 | PS5) – $50.97 $84.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – $68.97 $114.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) – $26.58 $69.95 (-62%)

(-62%) F1 23 (PS4 | PS5) – $32.98 $109.95 (-70%)

(-70%) God of War Ragnarok (PS4 | PS5) – $77.46 $124.95 (-38%)

(-38%) Gotham Knights (PS5) – $27.48 $109.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 | PS5) – $62.66 $94.95 (-34%)

(-34%) Immortals of Aveum (PS5) – $43.98 $109.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Lies of P (PS4 | PS5) – $67.96 $84.95 (-20%)

(-20%) Lords of the Fallen (PS5) – $75.56 $107.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (PS4 | PS5) – $67.96 $84.95 (-20%)

(-20%) Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) – $65.97 $109.95 (-40%)

(-40%) NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (PS5) – $39.98 $99.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Remnant 2 (PS5) – $41.97 $69.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Resident Evil 4 (PS4 | PS5) – $42.97 $99.95 (-57%)

(-57%) Resident Evil Village (PS4 | PS5) – $21.98 $54.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Sea of Stars (PS4 | PS5) – $37.06 $52.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) – $54.97 $109.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Street Fighter 6 (PS4 | PS5) – $55.97 $99.95 (-44%)

(-44%) The Crew Motorfest (PS4 | PS5) – $54.97 $109.95 (-50%)

(-50%) The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5) – $77.46 $124.95 (-38%)

(-38%) WWE 2K23 (PS4 | PS5) – $39.58 $119.95 (-67%)

You can now browse the PlayStation Store January Sale online for yourself.