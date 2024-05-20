PlayStation Australia has teamed up with local Korean restaurant Gami Chicken to create an official Stellar Blade burger, complete with a galactic blue bun, and delicious fried chicken. The new menu item is available from select Gami stores for a limited time, and every purchase includes a chance to win a PS5 prize pack.

As detailed, anyone who grabs a Stellar Blade Chicken Burger during its limited promotion will be able to submit their receipt, and enter a “game of skill” that could win them major prizes. Five winners will get a PS5 prize pack – which includes a PS5 console, a digital voucher for Stellar Blade, and an additional Cobalt Blue DualSense controller – and 50 runners up will receive a digital voucher for Stellar Blade on PS5.

Everyone else will get the chance to enjoy a lovely burger. From personal experience, Gami rules, so this isn’t a bad consolation at all. If you don’t pick up the new Stellar Blade Chicken Burger, their standard Chicken Burger is also fantastic, as are their Chicken Skewers.

How to order Gami Chicken’s Stellar Blade Chicken Burger

For those keen to check out the PlayStation Australia x Gami Stellar Blade Chicken Burger, or to enter for a chance to win a PS5 prize pack, the collab burger will be available in the following Gami stores from 20 May 2024:

NSW

Ed. Square

Castle Towers

World Square

Market St.

Oran Park

Newtown

Campbelltown

Penrith

Wetherill Park

VIC

Bentleigh

Carnegie

Chadstone

Caroline Springs

Epping

Fountain Gate

Glen

Hawthorn

Healeys

Lilydale

Highpoint

PointCook

Springvale

St. Albans,

Tarneit,

Waurn Ponds

Werribee

Windsor

You can order the burger either dine-in or takeaway from Gami Chicken (AUD $12) or purchase it via Uber or DoorDash (AUD $13.50) depending on the delivery radius of your local store. Anyone who grabs the burger will need to keep their receipt to ensure they’re able to enter the competition to win the Stellar Blade-themed prize pack.

You can learn more about the Stellar Blade burger over on the Gami Chicken website.