Sony has launched the PlayStation Family app for Android and iOS, enabling parental control settings for the PS4 and PS5 consoles through a smartphone, including age restrictions and playtime settings.

The app receives notifications when the paired device is being used, giving the controller of the app the opportunity to make adjustments to settings, and approve or deny certain requests.

It includes the ability to set limits for how much time is spent on the console, and how much money is spent.

The app is compatible with iOS version 14 and Android 8 or beyond.

PlayStation Family App

In addition to setting restrictions on payments, playtime and what kind of content can be accessed, the PlayStation Family app can also be used to manage social and privacy settings, as well as content filters.

Cory Gasaway, vice president of product management at SIE said of the app: “We’re excited to bring an easy way for parents to manage their children’s gaming directly from their mobile devices.

“This is just the beginning with our new mobile app – we’ll plan to continue adding enhancements to the PlayStation Family app to evolve the experience over time.”

Are Other Consoles Following Suit?

Xbox already has its own version of the app – the Xbox Family Settings app, which covers many of the same features, having been added to the app over time through updates that better allow it to monitor and respond to different gaming activities.

Nintendo also has its own version of the app, called the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app, seemingly making Sony the last of the three major home console companies to jump on board this particular bandwagon.

Gaming Safety

Gaming provides social spaces that can be incredibly effective at enabling friendships over long distances, or even allowing friendships to begin over mutual hobbies.

However, these are also spaces at risk of exploitation when younger, unsupervised players find themselves in vast and anonymous online spaces. Therefore, these apps offer parents a good way of allowing their children to engage with their hobby while still being confident that they’re doing so safely.

Due to a changing online environment, new safety measures need to be implemented in order to respond to emerging threats. The updates made to the Xbox app, as well as statements made by Gasaway, reflect the need to continuously improve the kind of safety being offered.