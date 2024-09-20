News

Sony announces PSOne-style PlayStation 5 consoles and accessories

What a throwback.
20 Sep 2024 9:29
Leah J. Williams
Sony is celebrating the 30th anniversary of PlayStation with a range of special PSOne-style consoles and controllers. The collection includes a special PS5 Pro, PS5, DualSense Controller, DualSense Edge Controller, and a PlayStation Portal, all rocking the classic PlayStation colourway.

That includes a light grey chassis for each device, as well as blue, red, pink, and green accents, and a coloured version of the original PlayStation logo for an added touch. For those who grew up with the original PlayStation, there’s certainly plenty of nostalgia in this design.

Even the boxes for these consoles are nostalgic – they’re designed after the original PlayStation boxes, complete with dramatically-lit photography and the original PlayStation logo. It’s enough to remind you of that one special Christmas in the 1990s, where the world of gaming opened up to you.

These designs are very limited edition, and will likely be difficult to come by. There will be just 12,300 units of the PS5 Pro console produced. But for those who are able to purchase these new consoles, there will be some bonuses: they come with original PlayStation-style cable connector housing, PlayStation Shapes cable ties, a sticker, a poster, and a paperclip.

ps5 console 30th anniversary

Read: The PS5 Pro will cost AUD $1,199.95 in Australia

The controllers and PlayStation Portal will still be “limited edition” but we expect they will be slightly easier to come by.

Where to buy the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection

Per PlayStation, the entire 30th Anniversary Collection will drop on 21 November 2024, and it will be available via participating retailers, or on PlayStation Direct where that service is available (US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Austria).

Preorders for the items in the collection will be made available from 26 September 2024, so it’s best to keep an eye on your local retail stores on that date. In Australia, we anticipate items will be available from EB Games, and potentially other retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon, and the like.

As of writing, Sony hasn’t confirmed the price tag for these collectibles, but we assume they will be priced slightly higher than your average console or controller.

You can learn more about these new releases on the PlayStation Blog.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

