Play’n GO Unleash Reel Power With Rise Of Olympus Extreme

Play’n GO has released a follow up to one of its most popular online slots titles with the launch of Rise of Olympus Extreme.

The online casino games provider has expanded its mythological slot series, building on the popularity of the original Rise of Olympus and other titles such as Gates of Troy and Divine Showdown.

Rise of Olympus Extreme is a grid-style game with a running narrative and potentially escalating rewards.

Hades, Poseidon and Zeus all return to the scene with the developer promising enhanced mechanics and visual polish compared to the original.

Features In Rise Of Olympus Extreme

The newly released slot features a refined 5×5 cascading grid with a maximum win potential of up to 15,000x the player’s bet.

Magnus Wallentin, Games Ambassador at Play’n GO, said: “Rise of Olympus has always been a fan favourite, and with Extreme, we’ve turned the dial on every aspect – bigger multipliers, deeper features, and more strategic choice.

“It’s a game worthy of the gods.”

Regular players will recognise the returning Hand of God which can activate random modifiers depending on which of Hades, Poseidon or Zeus is on-screen as the active deity.

There is a dynamic multiplier that escalates with each cascade and being able to clear the grid completely activates an instant payout worth 20x the total bet, boosted by the active multiplier.

The core mechanic Wrath of Olympus has been supercharged to deliver a trio of effects in sequence, followed by player-chosen Free Spins with up to x1000 multipliers.

Play’n GO has made a fully playable demo of Rise of Olympus Extreme available online.

Building On The Rich Wilde Legacy

Play’n GO is one of the leading global suppliers of gaming entertainment to the online casino industry.

Founded in Sweden in 2005, it is celebrating its 20th anniversary as an iGaming specialist with a portfolio of more than 400 titles and online slots.

One of Play’n GO’s best-known games is Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, released in January 2016.

Focussing on hero character Rich Wilde in the tombs of Egypt, the subsequent series that evolved perfectly illustrates the studio’s approach to game development.

Rich Wilde and the Tome of Dead

Rather than concentrating on standalone hits, it looks to create franchises like Rise of Olympus and Book of Dead, which spawned seven Rich Wilde spin-offs, including Tome of Madness, Shield of Athena, Pearls of Vishnu and the latest release in April of this year, Rich Wilde and the Tome of Dead.

Just last week the firm was shortlisted in two categories at the prestigious Corporate Star Awards, a global industry ceremony that recognise ongoing success achieved across environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Play’n GO is up against the likes of Sony, Techex, Irdeto, Allona Fibra and Accedo, who have all been nominated for the 2025 excellence in ESG reporting award.

It is also in the running for the ‘trailblazing carbon reduction’ award, alongside such global heavyweights as Sony, the BBC, and Globo.