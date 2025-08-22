Pete Parsons, the now-former CEO of Bungie, has stepped down from his role as Justin Truman takes his place.

The Bungie saga that began when Sony bought the studio in July 2022 has been a long and tumultuous one. There have been lay-offs, games not meeting expectations, a lacklustre performance of Sony’s live service strategy (which acquiring Bungie was originally meant to help with), and a gradual absorbing of Bungie into the PlayStation Studios brand. This was a stark contrast to the initial promise of Bungie remaining an independent studio.

Now, after all of this, the CEO has stepped down, with the general manager for Destiny 2, Justin Truman, taking Pete Parson’s place.

So what does Bungie’s future look like?

Bungie Sony Relationship Explained

Bungie was never supposed to be part of Sony’s in-house lineup, much like Santa Monica Studios or Naughty Dog. Instead, it was meant to serve as a studio that would still produce multi-platform titles and operate somewhat independently.

Amidst the lay-offs and shifting of development from Bungie to other studios under Sony, some employees pointed to the studio taking on too many projects at once.

Over the last two years, Bungie has reported falling player counts for Destiny 2 and its expansions, and the failure of some of Sony’s live service projects like Firewalk Studios being shut down means that they haven’t assisted with this strategy as well as intended.

What’s Next for Bungie?

It’s unclear whether this latest development symbolises a course correction, or the beginning of a full absorption into Sony’s first-party studios.

This latter option would align with comments made earlier in August by Sony CFO Lin Tao, who said that Bungie was being shifted away from its independent role as a part of a wider restructuring.

This, combined with the previous delay of Marathon —Bungie’s next game — suggests that the future is unclear to say the least for the studio.

What Happens to Destiny 2?

More specifically, how will this affect the continuation of their current live service game?

The most recent Destiny 2 expansion, The Edge of Fate, was released in July 2025, and was supposed to begin the latest era of the game.

However, on release, The Edge of Fate received middling reviews and was reported to be the worst performing expansion in the history of the game, which – in combination with Bungie’s other troubles – also casts uncertainty on how long the game will continue to receive updates.