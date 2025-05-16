Persona 5: The Phantom X gets worldwide release in June 2025

After more than a year of Asia-region exclusivity, Persona 5: The Phantom X will officially launch worldwide on 26 June 2025. This PC and mobile spin-off features a fresh story and cast of characters, existing in parallel with Persona 5.

As with that game, you’ll spend your time as a dual-identity student and Phantom Thief (named Wonder), taking on a variety of quests and part-time jobs as you chart a hostile world. During the day, you’ll “build up life experience as a student” while taking part in various activities, and growing your friendships. At night, you’ll “sneak into cognitive dungeons to steal Treasures and change the twisted desires of corrupt adults.”

At first, you’ll only have your owl companion Lufel to help, but as you stomp through the Phantom X story, you’ll eventually recruit a whole cast of Phantom Thief friends to help. Taking on special contracts, you’ll also be able to recruit the original Phantom Thieves – Joker, Skull, Panther, Fox, Queen, and Oracle.

The catch here is the game runs on gacha, so you may be tempted to spend cash to unlock your favourite character, or to make faster progress. As a completely free-to-play game, you won’t have to spend money to enjoy your time, but there is encouragement to do so.

Persona 5: The Phantom X – Trailer

At the very least, it does appear The Phantom X offers bang for your buck. Since release in 2024, the game has achieved high praise, for its quality and replication of the Persona formula. While this is a mobile title, it has an impressive scope, with a long and ever-expanding plot to tackle, and plenty of opportunities to spend time in the game.

Whether you’re keen to experience a whole new story set in the world of Persona 5, or you just want to spend time taking part in fun mini-games or making friends, The Phantom X seemingly offers plenty. As Atlus has previously underlined, the game was developed with the input of Persona veterans Kazuhisa Wada, Ryota Kozuka, and Shigenori Soejima, so the high bar for quality certainly makes sense.

For those who’ve been craving a new Persona, this is essentially the next best thing. While it doesn’t stray too far from the Persona 5 formula, The Phantom X seems to be all the better for it. Not even its gacha elements can dampen the excitement around this upcoming spin-off.