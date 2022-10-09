Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden ports set for 2023

Atlus has officially confirmed the launch of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden on modern consoles, with both games set to land on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox on 19 January 2023. The games were previously exclusive to PlayStation devices, and will now be available for everyone.

Persona 5 Royal will precede these games on Xbox and Nintendo Switch, arriving on 21 October 2022 – although given each game focusses on a new crew of intrepid teens, the order of release won’t impact your enjoyment.

Persona 3 Portable follows a group investigating a strange paranormal period known as the ‘Dark Hour’, a realm ruled by dark creatures that feed on human minds. Persona 4 Golden, often considered one of the best RPGs of its time, follows a mysterious protagonist who moves to the countryside and becomes embroiled in a paranormal-tinged murder mystery.

Persona 5 Royal, the latest game, again follows a group of teens – with each taking on a ‘Phantom Thief’ guise to change the hearts of evildoers in society, one heist exploration at a time.

Each game is a phenomenal experience, whether you’re familiar with turn-based combat and maze-based exploration, or not. Atlus is filled with storytelling masters, and this trilogy of games represent its best work.

The Persona series, which spun out of the battle-intensive Shin Megami Tensei series, has now been around for more than two decades. In that time, it has become known as one of the flagship RPG franchises, with a stellar and award-winning history.

Those who’ve yet to play any of the games should certainly keep an eye out when they land on multiple consoles in January 2023.

Persona 3 Portable and 4 Golden launch for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on 19 January 2023.