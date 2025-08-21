Naturally, people are looking forward to the official release of Path of Exile 2, which was released in early access at the end of 2024.

The series has long stood as an audience-favourite alternative to Blizzard’s Diablo series in the ARPG landscape. With the game being free-to-play rather than full-priced, players might find it much easier to jump in, with the smaller development team meaning a more personalised community.

However, the release date of the full game has been up in the air for a while, with many hoping that it would be in 2025. Developer Grinding Gear Games (GGG) recently confirmed that this was almost assuredly not going to happen, citing numerous reasons for the setback.

Path of Exile 2 Delay

The developers highlighted issues that they’ve been facing with their servers due to repeated distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks, which flood servers and make them inaccessible to real users.

This has been something that they’ve been struggling with for a while, but GGG has assured audiences that by the time the next major update is in place, they’ll have protections against these attacks in place for their servers.

Unfinished Campaign

The two major reasons cited by GGG for the delay are the campaign being unfinished, and the desire for the game to be as finely balanced as possible before release.

The fine-tuning of balancing across the whole game can only come when more of the campaign has been made accessible. The fourth act is covered in the upcoming Third Edict update, and while the fifth might be coming in December, they seemed unsure about the feasibility of this, stating: “At this point it would be quite hard to get Act 5 in December but we’ll see about that, and as for getting good balance. We have a little way to go with that. But I’m hoping things will be a lot better for this release.”

Path of Exile 2 Release Date and Roadmap – Third Edict and Free Weekend

While there is still no Path of Exile 2 release date, the early access version is currently £24.

However, when the Third Edict update launches on August 29, it will do so alongside a free weekend, giving all audiences who are interested in the game a chance to see it in its most current and up-to-date form.

This is a prime opportunity for fans of the genre coming from the latest expansion of Diablo 4, or other contenders like Titan Quest 2’s successful early access period.