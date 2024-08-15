News

Parallels 2024: First speakers and ticket details revealed

Parallels 2024 will take place on 10 October, at Melbourne Town Hall.
15 Aug 2024 11:00
Leah J. Williams
Culture

Image: Freeplay

Freeplay’s annual Parallels showcase returns on 10 October 2024, with new games, new speakers, and fresh new year vibes. As in past years, Parallels aims to show off the best of Australian and New Zealand game development, with speakers diving deep into their game dev practices, and the excitement around their next projects.

This year actually marks the ten year anniversary of Parallels, so the show is set to be slightly bigger than usual. It’ll take place at Melbourne Town Hall for maximum vibes, and there will be a greater number of speakers present (ten total), as well as a debuting exhibition of playable games for attendees.

The following speakers have been announced for the show so far:

An additional five speakers will be revealed in September, closer to the release of general tickets. Those keen to secure entry ASAP can now purchase early bird tickets for Parallels 2024 via Humanitix.

Read: Melbourne International Games Week 2024: What you need to know

For those within the games industry, or looking to learn more about the game development process, Parallels is typically a fascinating, insightful look at cool projects in the works across Victoria and beyond.

In past years, the event has played host to a range of familiar games, including Frog Detective, Conscript, Gubbins, The Dungeon Experience, Mystiques, and Knuckle Sandwich. Those selected for Parallels tend to be quirkier, innovative projects with bold ideas that spark inspiration and creativity. It’s a show that’s an absolute delight to attend and tends to be very candid, with deep looks into the game development process.

“From occult LARP to Queensland beaches to girlypop gunplay, Parallels once again celebrates the eclectic and electrifying work of game makers from across Australia and Oceania,” Freeplay said of Parallels 2024.

“This year’s amazing creators showcase the range of personal, political, weird, and wonderful work being done across our medium, and are sure to delight both our regular audience, curious newcomers, and anyone else with an interest in games or the creative process.”

Those keen to learn more can discover it on the Freeplay website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows.

