Panzer Dragoon is back, and Sega’s cult classic might be available to play much sooner than we thought. Reports pointed to the Panzer Dragoon II Zwei remake being close to the finish line, which marks a return of one of the most beloved rail shooters.

Forever Entertainment has announced that Panzer Dragoon Zwei: Remake will be playable at this year’s Tokyo Game Show 2025 event.

An initial Panzer Dragoon remake in 2020 was met with mixed reactions. Fans have long argued that Zwei deserved the remake treatment even more, as subjective as that sounds.

There is some truth to that subjectivity, however, because the mechanics and branching paths, along with the much deeper storyline of the sequel, are definitely something to consider when remaking a game.

Panzer Dragoon II Zwei is Still One Of Sega’s Best Games

First released on the Sega Saturn in 1996, Panzer Dragoon II Zwei pushed the hardware to its limits. Its blend of on-rails shooting, branching stage routes, and cinematic design set it apart from other arcade-style shooters.

Unlike the original, Zwei also introduced a more emotional story, tying the fate of the dragon to the survival of its rider.

Bringing this to PS5 means more than just a mere update; it’s a chance to reintroduce a hidden gem to players who never owned Sega’s short-lived console.

Atari CEO Wade Rosen recently expressed Panzer Dragoon was among his ‘dream’ remaster projects, although he doesn’t appears to be attached to the project.

Panzer Dragoon II Zwei is the epitome of what RPGs should be like, and it remains one of the great ones, which makes it deserve a remake even more.

Are We Getting a Whole Panzer Dragoon Saga?

In lieu of the latest rumors of another Panzer Dragoon remake, the question is, what does that mean for Sega’s other, long-forgotten classics? Or could that mean even that the company is creating a whole new saga for modern audiences? That remains to be seen, and there are no direct clues to think that they will.

The fact is, if the Panzer Dragoon II Zwei remake hits the right notes, PlayStation players are in for a treat, and the game isn’t as far off as we thought it would be.