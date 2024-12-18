News

 > News > PC

Pacific Drive TV series is currently in development

It's time to get on the road.
18 Dec 2024 10:35
Leah J. Williams
pacific drive tv series

PC

Image: Ironwood Studios

Share Icon

Ironwood Studios’ award-winning survival road adventure Pacific Drive is officially being adapted for TV, with James Wan’s Atomic Monster leading production. As reported by Variety, the adaptation doesn’t have a cable or streaming home yet, but Atomic Monster is well-positioned to develop the show to series.

Already, the company is working alongside Amazon and Disney+ on a variety of projects, and James Wan’s work on titles like Saw, The Conjuring, and Insidious is well-respected in the industry. Atomic Monster has also earned its flowers in the production of films like Mortal Kombat, M3GAN, The Nun, and ‘Salem’s Lot.

For now, not much is known about Atomic Monster’s plans for Pacific Drive, but given Wan’s proclivity for modern horror, he feels like a perfect fit to produce an adaptation.

For those unfamiliar, Pacific Drive is a road story about a driver travelling through a mysterious, somewhat haunted area known as the Olympic Exclusion Zone, where trees cast long shadows, and strange occurrences are the norm. It is largely driven by atmosphere and tension, but a quiet narrative plays out in the background, boosting its cool, creepy vibes.

Read: Pacific Drive and the art of building story through atmosphere

Speaking at GCAP 2024, lead narrative designer and lead writer Karrie Shao spoke openly about how Pacific Drive elevates its narrative through minimal dialogue and plot – which should be a unique challenge for its adaptation.

“Throughout my career, no game I’ve worked on has been a better lesson of ‘tell the story before a single written word’ than Pacific Drive,” Shao said. “It has been the biggest demonstration to me of how much your audience responds to a clear and present vibe before they ever touch your game.”

Any adaptation will need to take this message to heart, to really capture the vibes of Pacific Drive and what makes it so unique.

As noted by Variety, work on the Pacific Drive TV series is currently being helmed by Wan, alongside Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Rob Hackett, as well as Jeff Ludwig of The Menagerie Productions. It’s currently unclear how far along development is, but we’re likely to hear updates in the coming year.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
amazon secret level season 2
?>
News

Amazon's Secret Level is getting a second season

The next games to be adapted are currently under wraps.

Leah J. Williams
dungeons and dragons dark alliance
?>
News

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is being delisted in 2025

Three years on, Dark Alliance is shutting down.

Leah J. Williams
okami hd capcom revive dormant ips
?>
News

Capcom is focusing on "re-activating dormant IPs" in future

The return of Okami is just the beginning.

Leah J. Williams
unpacking witch beam nintendo eshop fakes
?>
News

Unpacking dev calls on Nintendo to better moderate eShop fakes

A seemingly fake version of Unpacking has been live on the Nintendo eShop for weeks.

Leah J. Williams
elden ring kadokawa from software sony
?>
News

Elden Ring has reportedly sold over 28.6 million copies

Elden Ring isn't just a sales success – it's a megahit.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login