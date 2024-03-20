Overwatch 2 heroes will be permanently unlocked from Season 10

Blizzard Entertainment is making sweeping changes to Overwatch 2 in Season 10, all designed to make the game more inviting for players. The primary change set to be introduced in the upcoming season is the removal of all locks for heroes.

Where previously, players had to work to unlock new heroes, purchasing premium battle passes to earn them in gameplay, all heroes will now arrive unlocked at launch. All existing heroes will also be unlocked, allowing players access to any character they choose.

As Blizzard has revealed, new players will still need to complete in-game orientation before unlocking heroes, but once this is complete, the entire roster will become available. When Season 10 launches, these changes mean players will gain immediate access to the game’s latest hero, Venture.

Beyond this core change, Blizzard has also revealed that players will now be able to unlock Mythic hero skins in more streamlined fashion. Going forward, players will be able to choose a Mythic skin colour or model variation to pursue, and then control progress along the game’s premium battle pass.

Past Mythic hero skins are also being added to the Mythic Shop, with future skins being added two seasons after their debut.

Another tweak included in Season 10 is an improved ability to earn coins on the free and premium battle pass tracks, which should make it easier for players to amass wealth. Weekly challenges will now also contribute Battle Pass XP, allowing you to make progress faster.

The Blizzard team has pledged to continue improving Overwatch 2 in future: “Our vision in the long term is to maintain a regular heartbeat in the game by consistently introducing new or updated systems, shaking up the meta, implementing rank resets, and introducing new rewards. We’re looking at how often this happens and listening closely to your feedback.”

“We’re committed to making Overwatch 2 as fair, fun, and competitive as possible.”

The announcement for fresh changes arrives after weeks of turmoil within the Overwatch 2 community. With recent reports suggesting long-awaited story missions have been delayed or cancelled, and other reports of Overwatch 2 moving away from the world of esports, concerns have grown about the longevity of the game.

At the very least, making heroes free for all players is an important step towards making the game more approachable for everyone, and potentially inviting new players on board. For now, we’ll have to wait to see what else the future holds for Overwatch 2.