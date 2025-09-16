A whole range of new Overwatch 2 Twitch drops are now available to claim as a tie-in with the launch of Season 18.

The new season introduces Wuyang, the first new support hero seen for two years, and fittingly, the new drops have a Chinese theme. Players can claim them by watching Overwatch 2 Twitch streams between September 16 until October 8.

Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops Requirements

Season 18 introduced a raft of changes to Overwatch 2 beyond just the introduction of Wuyang, including a new skill rating system, an adjustment to grouping rules, and a full competitive reset.

To get hold of the new drops, players will need to link their Twitch and Battle.net accounts before watching any qualifying Overwatch 2 streamer. The more hours watched, the higher the number of prizes awarded:

1 Hour: “Mala Mania” Spray

“Mala Mania” Spray 3 Hours: “Seeking Water’s Way” Name Card

“Seeking Water’s Way” Name Card 5 Hours: “Panda Hugger” Name Card

“Panda Hugger” Name Card 8 Hours: “Happy Panda” Charm

“Happy Panda” Charm 10 Hours: Standard Loot Box

Standard Loot Box 13 Hours: Epic Loot Box

Overwatch 2 Seasonal Events

After claiming the items, players will receive their rewards via the in-game mail system. The sprays, name cards and charms all draw from Wuyang’s Chinese‐inspired aesthetic, giving players a chance to deck themselves out while exploring the new systems and game modes in Season 18.

The drops follow Junkrat’s Loot Hunt, which took place on the weekend up to September 15, which allowed players to earn up to nine loot boxes a day by play. Running at the same time, the 2025 Summer Games also featured a 3v3 soccer-themed event played in third person to allow competitive games to be easier to follow, as part of the game’s ever-developing eSports plans.

Alongside the new Overwatch 2 Twitch drops, the game is also collaborating with Persona 5 to introduce five new legendary skins, also available from September 16.

Notably, one of the new collaborative legendary skins features Wuyang as Joker.