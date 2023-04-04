Meet Overwatch 2’s newest support hero, Lifeweaver

Blizzard Entertainment has unveiled the newest Overwatch 2 hero joining the roster – Lifeweaver, a Support hero with nature-themed abilities. The plant-loving Thai hero will be available as part of Season 4 of the multiplayer hero shooter on 12 April 2023 AEST.

Who is Lifeweaver?

Lifeweaver, also known by his full name, Niran PruksaManee, is the 37th hero and ninth Support character to join Overwatch 2′s growing ranks. He’s also the first openly pansexual Overwatch hero.

Hailing from Thailand, Lifeweaver wields his advanced biolight technology and nature to heal allies. The Overwatch 2 team described their initial inspiration for the character as a ‘sci-fi druid.’ Lead Character Concept Artist, Daryl Tan, describes him as a ‘beautiful character, who also endeavours to find beauty in the rest of the world.’

In Overwatch lore, Lifeweaver attended the Vishkar Architect Academy, where he met Symmetra. While Symmetra and others used hard-light technology, Lifeweaver invented biolight, a new and unstable organic form of light able to heal. He soon fled Vishkar Academy after they tried to stake a claim in his invention, and sought to freely provide his new technology for the benefit of the world.

Lifeweaver’s abilities

Lifeweaver is set to change up Overwatch 2 with a host of unique abilities alongside healing, including the Life Grip ability, which pulls an ally to your location, while protecting them from damage. This ability is bound to come in handy for recouping over-extended allies or rescuing an ally stuck in a difficult position. The Overwatch 2 team describes him as ‘bringing one of the most complex playstyles to the game to date,’ with a well-rounded kit primed for maximum team sustainability and utility.

Here’s a closer look at Lifeweaver’s ability loadout:

Primary – Healing Blossom: Hold to charge a healing burst, then release to heal a targeted ally. Holding down the charge for longer increases the amount of healing done.

Hold to charge a healing burst, then release to heal a targeted ally. Holding down the charge for longer increases the amount of healing done. Secondary – Thorn Volley: Rapidly fire a spread of projectiles, dealing damage to enemies.

Rapidly fire a spread of projectiles, dealing damage to enemies. Petal Platform: Throw a lotus-shaped platform that springs upwards when stepped on by the first person, regardless of if they’re an enemy or ally. The platform can be damaged to destroy it, dismissed by Lifeweaver, or will disappear once timed out.

Throw a lotus-shaped platform that springs upwards when stepped on by the first person, regardless of if they’re an enemy or ally. The platform can be damaged to destroy it, dismissed by Lifeweaver, or will disappear once timed out. Rejuvenating Dash: Dash forwards in your travel direction and lightly heal yourself.

Dash forwards in your travel direction and lightly heal yourself. Life Grip: Pull an ally to your location, protecting them as they travel from enemy damage.

Pull an ally to your location, protecting them as they travel from enemy damage. Passive – Parting Gift: On death, drop a gift that heals the first person, enemy or ally, to pick it up.

On death, drop a gift that heals the first person, enemy or ally, to pick it up. Ultimate – Tree of Life: Place a tree that instantly heals allies once sprouted, and will continue to heal periodically until the ability ends, also providing cover and blocking damage against allies. Tree of Life can be destroyed by enemies.

How to unlock Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2

Based on previous hero releases, players can expect to gain access to Lifeweaver immediately when purchasing the Season 4 Premium Battle Pass (US $10 | AU $14.95 | 1,000 Overwatch Coins), or can grind out matches and challenges to earn him through the free Battle Pass tiers.

It’s also likely that players who miss out on earning Lifeweaver through the Season 4 Battle Pass will be able to purchase him from the in-game store, too.

Lifeweaver will be available from 12 April 2023 AEST when Season 4 of Overwatch 2 goes live.