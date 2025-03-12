Wadjet Eye’s Old Skies launches in April 2025

Old Skies, the next big point-and-click adventure from Wadjet Eye Games, will officially launch for PC (Steam, GOG) and Nintendo Switch on 23 April 2025.

For those unfamiliar, Wadjet Eye Games is a studio that’s been championing the point-and-click genre for years, consistently releasing bright, creatively-minded adventures that lean into genre conventions, and defy them.

Its most-recently developed title, urban fantasy game Unavowed, was praised for providing a unique twist on modern fantasy, with clear inspiration from properties like Hellblazer. This title is a particular favourite of the GamesHub team, for its punchy, demon-infused plot, and its compelling cast of characters, each with their own unique and winding backstory.

Beyond this, the studio has also worked on a range of other strong point-and-click adventures, like the sci-fi-infused Shardlight and Technobabylon, as well as the more fantasy/supernatural-oriented Blackwell series. It also served as the publisher for the critically-acclaimed The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow, and the weird and surreal Strangeland.

Old Skies – New Character Trailer

Old Skies is a new twist on the sci-fi genre, with this latest adventure involving time travel within the 200-year history of New York. Here’s the official description, per Wadjet Eye Games:

“Fia Quinn is a time traveler, accompanying clients of the ChronoZen Time Travel Agency on jumps to other eras to make sure they don’t rewrite important aspects of history. Some of these people are merely curious. Others have unresolved business. As long as they can pay for the trip, their motivations don’t matter to Fia… until they do.”

“Jump with Fia into seven time-travel cases spanning two centuries, from the speakeasies of Prohibition to the vicious gangs of the Gilded Age to the World Trade Center on September 10, 2001. Solve temporal problems, survive paradoxes, and resolve the mistakes of the past or die trying – as many times as it takes. What could go wrong? It’s only time travel, after all.”

As noted, players will control Fia as she attempts to control travellers roaming through the time stream, preventing the world from changing irrevocably by their actions. As is inevitable, it’s likely things will go wrong, but within the structure of the game, players are able to rewind time and try again, and again, to restore the future.

Given the precedent set by other Wadjet Eye Games, we have high hopes for Old Skies. There’s certainly plenty of reasons to keep an eye on this upcoming game as it heads to launch.