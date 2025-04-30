Nintendo Switch gets virtual game cards and more in new update

Nintendo has released a new update for the original Switch, introducing a wave of features including virtual game cards, GameShare, and full system transfer to the Nintendo Switch 2. This update paves the way for the arrival of the Switch 2 on 5 June, but it also gives players plenty of other nifty systems to play around with.

One of the biggest features of this update is the arrival of those highly-anticipated virtual game cards.

How Nintendo ‘s virtual game cards work

From now on, (most) purchased digital software for Nintendo Switch will become a “virtual game card” that can be shared between Switch consoles in the same family group. Essentially, one person is able to “load” or “eject” these virtual game cards at a time, and this can either be shared with a secondary console, or “lent” to other people in the same Nintendo Account family group.

When a virtual game card is loaded onto a console, it can be played, even if the console isn’t connected to the internet. With consoles required to “load” or “eject” these virtual game cards (and this process seemingly tied to the internet), it appears that only one user will be able to access a copy of these games at any one time.

As well as sharing games directly with a secondary, paired console, this virtual game card system does let you lend games to those in your family group, for a set period of time. Per a breakdown, users can’t play a game while it’s lent out, and up to three games can be lent at a time, but borrowers can only borrow one game at a time. In addition to all of these rules, virtual game cards can only be lent out for a period of 14 days at a time, although they can be lent out again on return.

What else is included in the latest Nintendo Switch update?

Beyond this feature, the latest Nintendo Switch update also introduces a range of other tools, many of which are designed to help aid the transition to the Switch 2. One of these is a direct transfer system to port user profile data between consoles.

As Nintendo notes, this tool includes a system to upload transfer data to a dedicated server, in the event that a user won’t have their Switch by the time the Switch 2 arrives. Those who keep their Switch will be able to use local communication to transfer their data.

Another Nintendo Switch 2-adjacent feature launching with the latest console update is GameShare. This is a system by which users can download compatible software to play with Switch 2 consoles. Some games will have the option to share features with Switch consoles, and with GameShare, you can pop in to enjoy the action. Think of this as being a bit like the Nintendo DS’ Download Play feature.

There’s a bunch of other bits included in the latest Switch update as well, including new user verification settings, visual overhauls for the eShop and News icons, and other, smaller inclusions. Those keen to see what’s next for Nintendo , and to get themselves ready for the era of the Switch 2, should pop in to download the new update by activating their console, and connecting to the internet. The future is coming, and this is the first wave of change.