Nintendo Switch gets virtual game cards and more in new update

Nintendo has released a new update for the original Switch, introducing a wave of features including virtual game cards, GameShare, and full system transfer to the
One of the biggest features of this update is the arrival of those highly-anticipated virtual game cards.
How
Nintendo‘s virtual game cards work
From now on, (most) purchased digital software for
When a virtual game card is loaded onto a console, it can be played, even if the console isn’t connected to the internet. With consoles required to “load” or “eject” these virtual game cards (and this process seemingly tied to the internet), it appears that only one user will be able to access a copy of these games at any one time.
Read: Nintendo Switch 2 – Hands-on first impressions
As well as sharing games directly with a secondary, paired console, this virtual game card system does let you lend games to those in your family group, for a set period of time. Per a breakdown, users can’t play a game while it’s lent out, and up to three games can be lent at a time, but borrowers can only borrow one game at a time. In addition to all of these rules, virtual game cards can only be lent out for a period of 14 days at a time, although they can be lent out again on return.
What else is included in the latest
Nintendo Switch update?
Beyond this feature, the latest
As
Another
There’s a bunch of other bits included in the latest Switch update as well, including new user verification settings, visual overhauls for the eShop and News icons, and other, smaller inclusions. Those keen to see what’s next for