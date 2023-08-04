News

 > News > Business

‘Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Significantly Boosts Nintendo Switch Sales in 2023

Nintendo saw an increase in Nintendo Switch Hardware sales, and celebrated the strong success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie
4 Aug 2023
Edmond Tran
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

Nintendo has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2023, inclusive of April-June, which saw increased sales of Nintendo Switch consoles, and revealed very strong performance for two key titles released during this time, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The company reported 3.91 million Nintendo Switch hardware units sold during this three-month period, an increase of 13.9% year-on-year, and pushing the console’s lifetime hardware sales to 129.5 million units. The Switch remains the third-best-selling console in history, behind the PlayStation 2 (155 million) and the Nintendo DS (154.02 million).

Nintendo revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom had sold 18.51 million copies as of 30 June 2023 (a period of 1.5 months from its launch), and that sales across its hardware, software, and accessories division, including mobile software, were up 44.6% year-on-year.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was reportedly viewed by 168 million people worldwide as of 30 July 2023, according to Nintendo, after it was released in several markets during April 2023. The company remarked that it was the highest-grossing film based on a video game, and the second-highest for animated film more broadly, pulling in US $1.34 billion in box office revenue as of July 26.

The company also suggested that release of the film ‘positively impacted sales of Mario-related titles’ during this period.

Prior to the financial results, reporting from news outlet VGC suggested that a Nintendo Switch successor was slated for 2024, with sources suggesting that development kits were already with Nintendo‘s key development partners, and that the new console would continue to be a hybrid machine capable of both portable and docked TV play.

Read: Nintendo to Release New Switch Successor Due in 2024, Reports Say

Per reporting by GamesIndustry.biz, Nintendo made remarks that assured investors of its commitment to the current Nintendo Switch. ‘For hardware, by continuing to convey the appeal of Nintendo Switch, we try not only to put one system in every home, but several in every home, or even one for every person. Another objective is to continually release new offerings so more consumers keep playing Nintendo Switch even longer and we can maximize hardware sales.’

Nintendo has several significant titles still planned for release on the Switch in 2023, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a remake of Super Mario RPG, and could have several more in the works, considering the company’s penchant for secrecy.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition
$359.99


Buy Now
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.
08/04/2023 08:03 pm GMT
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Business Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Street Fighter 6 Blanka Capcom
?>
News

Capcom game sales see boost thanks to Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4

Iconic Capcom properties continue to perform well, thanks to new releases that received strong critical reception.

Edmond Tran
Fuzzy Ghost Dialogue Magic City Counterpoint
?>
News

'Queer Man' devs Fuzzy Ghost release interactive electronica EP collab

The Fuzzy Ghost project is a surreal, interactive playground that brings ambient electronica from Magic City Counterpoint to life.

Edmond Tran
Baldur's Gate 3 Review Roundup
?>
News

Baldur's Gate 3 Review Roundup

The highly anticipated RPG Baldur's Gate 3 is out in the wild, though reviews are few and far between, and…

Edmond Tran
Apex Legends Resurrection Revenant Character Overhaul Abilities
?>
News

Apex Legends: Resurrection will play host to a major character overhaul

The new season of Apex Legends will completely rework one of its least popular characters.

Edmond Tran
The Callisto Protocol review
?>
News

'The Callisto Protocol' developer sheds 32 staff in layoffs

The redundancies come after a tumultuous journey for The Callisto Protocol.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login