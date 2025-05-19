Nintendo confirms select Switch games will get free Switch 2 upgrades

Nintendo has confirmed a range of
Based on their descriptions, it appears the free upgrades offered are smaller in nature, which may explain why they’re being offered for free. In the case of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, for example, the game is getting “optimised” visuals for high-resolution TVs and the Switch 2 display, as well as “improved” frame rate for smoother movement. This may address ongoing performance concerns, and ensure both games are better-rounded experiences.
Games including ARMS, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Game Builder Garage, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening are also getting improvements to visuals and frame rate, with some of these games additionally getting HDR support.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury has some of the most interesting changes on the way. It’s getting optimised visuals for the Switch 2’s display and high-resolution TVs, improved frame rate, HDR support, and new GameShare compatibility. When using GameShare – a feature which allows Switch 2 users to share gameplay with another person on a separate console – up to four people can play together, and when playing through Bowser’s Fury, one player can control Mario, and the second can control Bowser Jr.
51 Worldwide Games is also getting specific GameShare support, with up to four players able to connect to play 34 of the games included. Other titles getting GameShare support are: Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Super Mario Odyssey.
As detailed, everyone who owns a
Full list of
Nintendo Switch games with free Switch 2 upgrades
Here’s the full list of
- 51 Worldwide Games
- ARMS
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Game Builder Garage
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening