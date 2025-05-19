Nintendo confirms select Switch games will get free Switch 2 upgrades

Nintendo has confirmed a range of Nintendo Switch games will get free upgrades to enhance their performance on Switch 2, with improvements for visuals, frame rate, and more. Notably, these upgrades will arrive alongside larger, paid upgrades for select games (Super Mario Party Jamboree, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land).

Based on their descriptions, it appears the free upgrades offered are smaller in nature, which may explain why they’re being offered for free. In the case of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, for example, the game is getting “optimised” visuals for high-resolution TVs and the Switch 2 display, as well as “improved” frame rate for smoother movement. This may address ongoing performance concerns, and ensure both games are better-rounded experiences.

Games including ARMS, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Game Builder Garage, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening are also getting improvements to visuals and frame rate, with some of these games additionally getting HDR support.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury has some of the most interesting changes on the way. It’s getting optimised visuals for the Switch 2’s display and high-resolution TVs, improved frame rate, HDR support, and new GameShare compatibility. When using GameShare – a feature which allows Switch 2 users to share gameplay with another person on a separate console – up to four people can play together, and when playing through Bowser’s Fury, one player can control Mario, and the second can control Bowser Jr.

Read: Nintendo Switch 2 – Hands-on first impressions

51 Worldwide Games is also getting specific GameShare support, with up to four players able to connect to play 34 of the games included. Other titles getting GameShare support are: Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Super Mario Odyssey.

As detailed, everyone who owns a Nintendo Switch 2, and a copy of these games, will be able to download these free updates on 5 June 2025.

Full list of Nintendo Switch games with free Switch 2 upgrades

Image: Nintendo

Here’s the full list of Nintendo Switch games getting Switch 2 upgrades when the console launches: