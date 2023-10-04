Nintendo will continue releasing Switch games into 2025

As rumours swirl around the next Nintendo Switch console, rumoured to be launching in 2024, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed the existing Switch won’t be left behind any time soon. Speaking to Nikkei, as translated by VGC, Furukawa reportedly said the Nintendo Switch will continue to receive new games until at least 2025, with plans already in the works for future releases.

Furukawa also confirmed that Nintendo will continue to focus on new games and developments for the Nintendo Switch until the fiscal year ending March 2024, with any news of a Nintendo Switch successor likely arriving after this period.

“We are still working on software for the Switch for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025,” Furukawa reportedly said. “In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, we hope to sustain the momentum of Zelda and the [Super Mario Bros.] movie, with focus on the holiday sales season. As for hardware, we will maximise not only new demand for the hardware, but also for those buying second consoles and replacements.”

Post-March 2024, it’s likely Nintendo will shift focus slightly towards a reveal for the long-rumoured ‘Switch 2’ but for now, we have no clear indication of when this console will release, or how it will differ from its predecessor beyond improvements to performance and longevity.

As for what games to expect, Nintendo is already plowing full steam ahead into late 2023 and early 2024, with recent Nintendo Directs revealing a strong lineup of incoming games.

To round out 2023, Nintendo Switch players can expect to see Super Mario Bros. Wonder, WarioWare: Move It!, Fantasy Life i, and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, amongst others. Going into 2024, there’s already Princess Peach: Showtime!, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, with others likely to be announced shortly.

For now, it appears Nintendo is not planning to let up with new releases, even as its next console looms. As Furukawa makes clear, while the Nintendo Switch is now at the end of its lifecycle, there’s still plenty of gas left in the tank.

We expect Nintendo will announce even more Nintendo Switch game releases for 2024 and beyond in the coming months, in fresh Direct showcases, and via other avenues. In recent years, the company has developed a reputation for unleashing massive surprises, and we expect this won’t change soon.