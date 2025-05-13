Nintendo Switch 2 mouse controls replicate the PC experience

Nintendo has revealed a new look at the mouse controls for the Nintendo Switch 2, confirming the Joy-Con 2s can operate a lot like PC mice. In a short video posted to Nintendo Today, and shared on social media by reporter Stealth40k, Nintendo has shown off how exactly the mouse controls work, and how they can control the system’s menu.

In a controller help section titled ‘How to Use Mouse Controls’, users will be able to learn more about this new feature, although you seemingly won’t need to adjust anything to get started. Out of the box, the Switch 2 Joy-Cons will allow you to use mouse controls to navigate the console home menu and compatible games.

For now, the full list of compatible titles hasn’t been released, but we know at least two early titles will make full use of these controls: Metroid Prime 4, and Drag x Drive. GamesHub recently got hands-on with both at the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience in New York, and the experiences were very different.

How will these Nintendo Switch 2 games utilise the controls?

Image: Nintendo

In Metroid Prime 4, you can use the Nintendo Switch 2’s mouse controls to more precisely, carefully aim at enemies, making your way around its many alien-filed corridors with caution. It makes encounters feel much more tense, and gives you yet another option in your arsenal.

In the case of Drag x Drive, the Joy-Con 2’s mouse controls are the only way to play. This game is all about dragging your way to victory, as you control the two wheels of a wheelchair, as well as shooting abilities, in matches of wheelchair basketball. The precision here is great, although it’s worth noting extended gameplay can be tiring, as you need to consistently push yourself forward, and when matches get frantic, you’ll be wearing out your arms.

For now, these are the two games confirmed to use mouse controls to their fullest extent. We do also know a variety of other games will use these controls, including Super Mario Party Jamboree – which will feature mini-games making use of mouse controls, and the Switch 2’s microphone and camera. We also expect Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour will feature these controls, given the nature of the game.

As we head towards the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, we expect to hear much more about the console’s mouse controls, and which games make use of this new capability.