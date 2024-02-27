Nintendo allegedly targeting March 2025 for next-gen console

A new report from Japanese business publication Nikkei has alleged Nintendo is planning to release its next-generation console – known colloquially as the ‘Nintendo Switch 2’ – in March 2025, with this release window inspired by concerns over hardware supply.

VGC and other sources reported earlier in February 2024 that Nintendo had pushed back the release of its upcoming console from late 2024 to early 2025, with some sources suggesting the delay was related to a lack of games ready for launch.

Nikkei‘s report corroborates this rumour, suggesting the Nintendo Switch 2 was delayed “to ensure the initial inventory of the successor console and a lineup of software titles at the time of its launch.” The outlet further alleged Nintendo is working to ensure a steady and hearty supply of hardware, to keep up with demand, and avoid any potential manufacturing bottlenecks.

As many will remember, the pandemic-era console releases for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S were fairly disastrous, with consoles remaining out of stock more than a year after launch due to supply chain issues, and the global semiconductor chip shortage.

Read: New Nintendo Switch allegedly features 8-inch LCD screen

By allegedly delaying its plans for its next-generation Switch console, Nintendo is likely looking to avoid a similar situation, while ensuring everyone who wants to purchase its new console is able to access it – and new games – easily.

While Nikkei believes this desire may inspire further delays, particularly if any future manufacturing issues arise, for now, the upcoming console is allegedly on track for its speculated early 2025 release.

Officially, nothing has been confirmed just yet. With the influx of new reports around the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s important to remember Nintendo has not officially confirmed its plans for a new console, but has said it will continue to support the existing Nintendo Switch.

We expect official word on the new console will be delivered shortly – possibly in the next few months – but for now, popular rumour and reports are all we have to go on. Stay tuned for more.