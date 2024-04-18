Nintendo Indie World April 2024: Every game announcement

The latest Nintendo Indie World may have been one of the best yet, with a strong array of game reveals, shadow drops, and neat trailers highlighting new games coming to Nintendo Switch in the near future. While Hollow Knight: Silksong‘s absence was once again felt heavily, there were plenty of other great games to pore over, and potentially add to your wishlists.

Here’s every major game announcement from the Nintendo Indie World of April 2024.

Read: Hollow Knight: Silksong finally appears on Xbox Store

Little Kitty, Big City got a release date for Nintendo Switch during the latest Nintendo Indie World. In this game, you are a tiny cat exploring a big city, discovering all kinds of hidden secrets, and getting up to mischief. The game launches for Nintendo Switch on 9 May 2024.

Yars Rising is arriving later in 2024

Yars Rising, a new game from Atari and WayForward, got a new trailer during the Nintendo Indie World. As revealed, this is a neon-soaked Metroidvania-style adventure game set in the future, and starring a young woman who wields insect-like wings to save her world. It’s coming later in 2024.

Refind Self: The Personality Test Game revealed

Refind Self: The Personality Test Game was announced during Nintendo Indie World. In this game, you are going on an adventure that is shaped by your choices. For every puzzle you encounter, you’ll answer questions, and then gradually discover what kind of person you are. The game launches in Summer 2024 [Northern Hemisphere].

Sticky Business is now available on Nintendo Switch

Sticky Business is now available on Nintendo Switch, after a brief period of PC/Mac exclusivity. In this wholesome business sim, you are running a shop that sells stickers, and making clever choices to ensure sales viability.

ANTONBLAST is a new retro platformer coming to Nintendo Switch

ANTONBLAST got a major reveal trailer during Nintendo Indie World. This retro-inspired platformer game features fast-paced levels, and a neat pixel-cartoon style that calls back to classic animation, and the GBA era. The game is currently set to launch on 12 November 2024.

Valley Peaks is a cosy first person adventure

Next up, Valley Peaks, a first person adventure game set a cosy valley, was revealed. In this game, you are climbing up giant peaks, using your arms to traverse mountainous puzzles. You’re also meeting and greeting an array of kind folks, and finding time to relax between your climbs. This game is currently set to launch later in 2024.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes launches in May 2024

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes also put in an appearance during the latest Nintendo Indie World, with a new trailer revealing plenty of spookiness and ultra-cool visuals. In this game, you are a woman summoned to an old hotel to participate in a mysterious project that quickly becomes strange and surreal. As announced, the game is set to launch on 16 May 2024.

Europa gets a meditative new trailer

One of the most peaceful trailers in the Nintendo Indie World for April 2024 was for Europa, a cosy adventuring game set on the moon, Europa. In this game, you are an android looking to discover the secrets of their universe. The game is coming to Nintendo Switch later in 2024.

TMNT: Splintered Fate is coming to Nintendo Switch in July 2024

TMNT: Splintered Fate, formerly an Apple Arcade exclusive game, will launch on Nintendo Switch in July 2024. This isometric adventure game stars the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they traverse underground worlds, fighting enemies, and saving the world.

Cat Quest 3 launches in August 2024

Highly-anticipated sequel Cat Quest 3 got a release date during the latest Nintendo Indie World. In this adventure, you are once again a brave cat going on an adventure – this time, to discover the mystical North Star, and conquer the seas of the Purribean. As revealed, Cat Quest 3 will arrive on 8 August 2024.

stitch. is coming to Nintendo Switch

Former Apple Arcade exclusive puzzle game stitch. is now available on Nintendo Switch. This was one of the surprise launches for the latest Nintendo Indie World, and it was most welcome. stitch. is a great little puzzle game, and it’s perfect for those looking for a wholesome, relaxing time.

Highlight reel: BZZZT, SCHiM, Animal Well, Duck Detective, Another Crab’s Treasure

As tends to happen, Nintendo used the final minutes of the latest Nintendo Indie World to show off a highlight reel of new, upcoming games. These included:

BZZZT, a neat platformer starring a cool robot.

SCHiM, a platformer that integrates light and shadow.

Animal Well, a pixel action-adventure game starring all sorts of creatures.

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami, a mystery adventure starring a detective duck.

Another Crab’s Treasure, an undersea soulslike following an intrepid crab.

SteamWorld Heist 2 announced

The final trailer for the latest Nintendo Indie World was for SteamWorld Heist 2, a major sequel to SteamWorld Heist, which originally launched on Nintendo 3DS. In this sequel, you are setting sail on the Great Sea, and taking part in turn-based battles. As announced, the game launches for Nintendo Switch on 8 August 2024.

You can catch up with the entire Nintendo Indie World showcase on YouTube.