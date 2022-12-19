The best deals from the Nintendo eShop Festive Sale 2022

News

The Nintendo eShop is currently hosting a major video game sale that includes Mario+ Rabbids, BioShock, and more.
The Nintendo eShop is currently playing host to a major Festive Sale, with plenty of great offers on show. There are discounts on classic games like Borderlands and XCOM 2, as well as newer price dips for titles like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Unpacking, and a range of other games well worth grabbing.

While you may need to constrain your hoarding – it’s always best to buy games only when you actually want to play them, to avoid an embarrassing backlog – there are plenty of first-time deals and steep discounts. We are also approaching the holiday season, and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t treat yourself a little bit.

Whether you’re looking for something to tide you over into the 2023 rush, a game to tickle your brain, or just something sweet to entertain you during Christmas – read on. Here are all the highlights from the Nintendo eShop Festive Sale for 2022.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent sale prices will likely be available in other regions, although Nintendo sales do occasionally have region-specific discounts. Check your local Nintendo eShop for your regional Festive Sale.

  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection – $39.97 (was $79.95)
  • Assault Android Cactus+ – $7.50 (was $30.00)
  • BioShock: The Collection – $17.99 (was $89.95)
  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling – $22.50 (was $45.00)
  • Bugsnax – $14.95 (was $37.45)
  • Chinatown Detective Agency$22.50 (was $37.50)
  • Collection of Mana – $29.97 (was $59.95)
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! – $2.80 (was $21.60)
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – $10.08 (was $25.20)
  • Cuphead – $20.99 (was $29.99)
  • Devil May Cry – $14.97 (was $29.95)
  • Eastward – $22.50 (was $45.00)
  • Frogun – $15.75 (was $22.50)
  • Into the Breach – $11.72 (was $17.50)
  • Just Dance 2023 Edition – $53.56 (was $79.95)
  • Kraken Academy!! – $10.20 (was $25.50)
  • Lego DC Super-Villains – $17.99 (was $89.95)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $44.97 (was $89.95)
  • Loop Hero – $11.25 (was $22.50)
  • Lost Sphear – $20.98 (was $69.95)
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – $49.97 (was $99.95)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – $59.96 (was $79.95)
  • Monopoly Madness – $16.48 (was $49.95)
  • Monster Prom XXL – $9.84 (was $28.95)
  • Monster Camp XXL – $21.59 (was $26.99)
  • Mosaic – $5.39 (was $26.99)
  • Murder By Numbers – $6.45 (was $21.50)
  • My Friend Peppa Pig$30.00 (was $60.00)
  • New Tales from the Borderlands$35.97 (was $59.95)
  • No Straight Roads – $25.12 (was $37.50)
  • Ooblets – $29.96 (was $44.95)
  • Paradise Killer – $12.00 (was $30.00)
  • Penko Park – $13.61 (was $19.45)
  • PHOGS! – $25.12 (was $37.50)
  • Potion Permit – $26.05 (was $28.95)
  • Rain World – $13.50 (was $30.00)
  • Reigns: Kings & Queens – $6.00 (was $12.00)
  • Ring of Pain – $12.00 (was $30.00)
  • Sam & Max Save the World – $21.19 (was $28.26)
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $6.74 (was $44.95)
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack – $10.64 (was $70.95)
  • Temtem – $54.76 (was $68.45)
  • The Darkside Detective – $5.85 (was $19.50)
  • Unpacking $20.26 (was $28.95)
  • Verlet Swing – $3.37 (was $22.50)
  • West of Dead – $7.50 (was $30.00)
  • XCOM 2 Collection – $14.39 (was $89.95)

You can browse your local Nintendo eShop Festive Sale on your Nintendo Switch device.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

