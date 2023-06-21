Nintendo Direct returns with 40-minute show on 21 June

Nintendo has quietly announced a major
While these are currently unspecified, there are plenty of eye-catching games on the way that deserve a bigger spotlight. For one thing, we’re getting a brand new Professor Layton game in 2023 – an adventure known as The New World of Steam. So far, we’ve seen only early trailers, and the game does not have a formal release date. Hopefully, that changes following this
There’s also a Fantasy Life sequel on the way: Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. As with Professor Layton, we’ve seen a dazzling first trailer for this game, but it does not currently have a release date.
Read: Ghost Trick, Professor Layton, and Fantasy Life return in Nintendo Direct
Elsewhere in the
We’re still awaiting news of a potential sequel to Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, after all.
How to watch the
Nintendo Direct for June 2023
The latest
- Australia – 12:00 am AEST (22 June) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AWST (21 June)
- New Zealand – 2:00 am NZST (22 June)
- United States – 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (21 June)
- United Kingdom – 3:00 pm BST | 2:00 pm GMT (21 June)
You’ll be able to watch the entire showcase on YouTube.