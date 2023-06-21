Nintendo Direct returns with 40-minute show on 21 June

Nintendo has quietly announced a major Nintendo Direct for 21 June 2023, with the promise of over 40 minutes of information about new and upcoming games. The focus of the showcase is Pikmin 4, set to launch in July, but this latest Direct will also feature plenty of other news about Nintendo Switch titles launching later in 2023.

While these are currently unspecified, there are plenty of eye-catching games on the way that deserve a bigger spotlight. For one thing, we’re getting a brand new Professor Layton game in 2023 – an adventure known as The New World of Steam. So far, we’ve seen only early trailers, and the game does not have a formal release date. Hopefully, that changes following this Nintendo Direct.

There’s also a Fantasy Life sequel on the way: Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. As with Professor Layton, we’ve seen a dazzling first trailer for this game, but it does not currently have a release date.

Elsewhere in the Nintendo Direct, we’re likely to hear more about previously announced adventures like Ghost Trick, launching later in June, Everybody 1-2 Switch!, upcoming DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and perhaps even some mystery titles. Nintendo has perfected the art of keeping secrets, so there could be something major in the works.

We’re still awaiting news of a potential sequel to Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, after all.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct for June 2023

The latest Nintendo Direct is set to air on 21 June 2023, depending on your time zone. Here’s when you can tune in around the world, for 40 minutes of news and updates about upcoming games:

Australia – 12:00 am AEST (22 June) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AWST (21 June)

– 12:00 am AEST (22 June) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AWST (21 June) New Zealand – 2:00 am NZST (22 June)

– 2:00 am NZST (22 June) United States – 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (21 June)

– 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (21 June) United Kingdom – 3:00 pm BST | 2:00 pm GMT (21 June)

You’ll be able to watch the entire showcase on YouTube.