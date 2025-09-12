The long-rumoured September Nintendo Direct was, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on their lead mascot’s 40th anniversary, featuring a smattering of announcements both related to Mario and focused on other first and third-party properties. This comes ahead of the Tokyo Game Show, meaning that audiences will be on the lookout for announcements towards the end of the month.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The cast of the 2023 movie are returning in April 2026 for a movie that looks to be a (likely very loose) adaptation of the 2007 and 2010 games.

The short trailer for the Super Mario Galaxy Movie showcased a character who will be familiar to fans of the games – the star companion to Rosalina, Luma.

Fans of the first film will no doubt be curious to see what they pick and choose to feature from Mario’s expansive world – as they did with Smash Bros. and Mario Kart in the first movie – but the Galaxy setting provides plenty of flexibility in terms of creativity.

Super Mario Galaxy Remaster

Both Super Mario Galaxy games are being bundled together and remastered for release on October 2nd 2025, giving players plenty of time to familiarise themselves with the games before the movie releases.

The 2023 side-scrolling Super Mario Wonder is also getting a Switch 2 remaster which includes new multiplayer modes.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade is arriving on Switch 2 on January 22nd 2026, and the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection will launch October 30th digitally and December 12th physically.

Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined will release in February 2026. Resident Evil 7 and Village will come to Switch 2 on February 27th 2026.

New Nintendo Game Releases



One of the headline announcements of the showcase is the long-awaited release date of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – December 4th 2025

One of the more substantial announcements is the 1.0 release of Hades 2, launching on Nintendo Switch 2 on September 25th. In addition to this, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment releases on November 6th 2025 and a new title was announced called Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, which will release in Spring next year.

Mario Tennis Fever arrives on February 12th 2026, and a new Pokemon spinoff called Pokemon Poketopia – a farming life-sim – was said to arrive at some point in 2026. DLC for Donkey Kong Bonanza releases today – titled DK Rush and the Emerald Rush.

Finally, Resident Evil Requiem is confirmed to arrive on Switch 2 on February 27th 2026.