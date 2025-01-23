News

 > News > Culture

New York Game Awards 2025: Full list of winners

Astro Bot has taken out the top prize, as well as other accolades.
23 Jan 2025 9:32
Leah J. Williams
astro bot game of the year gameshub 2024

Culture

Image: Team Asobi

Share Icon

The New York Game Awards 2025 has been and gone, celebrating a starry array of video games for their many achievements. Along the way, Astro Bot managed to pick up yet another Game of the Year accolade, as well as nods for Best Music and Best Kids Game, and we also saw titles like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Batman: Arkham Shadow, Zenless Zone Zero, and more pick up accolades.

Remedy Entertainment’s Sam Lake was also given the Andrew Yoon Legend Award this year, thanks to his many creative achievements and contributions to the games industry. Each year, this award celebrates those who “have propelled the gaming world forward, celebrating their profound impact on an industry that continues to captivate and connect people worldwide.”

In previous years, the award has been given to Neil Druckmann (Naughty Dog), Phil Spencer (Microsoft), Tim Schafer (Double Fine), Hideo Kojima (Kojima Productions), Reggie Fils-Aimé (Nintendo of America), Jade Raymond (Haven Studios), and others.

Read: Astro Bot is GamesHub’s Game of the Year 2024

Here’s the full list of winners from the annual New York Game Awards.

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the YearAstro Bot

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie GameUFO 50

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a GameMetaphor: ReFantazio

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a GameElden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a GameAstro Bot

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game – Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR GameBatman: Arkham Shadow

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids GameAstro Bot

A-Train Award for Best Mobile GameZenless Zone Zero

Freedom Tower Award for Best RemakeSilent Hill 2

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden GemMouthwashing

NYC GWB Award for Best DLCElden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism – Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley

Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient – Sam Lake (Remedy Entertainment)

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
celeste studio earthblade
?>
News

Celeste studio cancels upcoming project, Earthblade

After more than four years in development, Earthblade is no more.

Leah J. Williams
paper mario thousand year door glaad
?>
News

Paper Mario gets GLAAD Media Award nomination

Life is Strange: Double Exposure and Dragon Age: The Veilguard have also been given nods.

Leah J. Williams
horrified dungeons and dragons
?>
News

Horrified is getting a Dungeons & Dragons spin-off

Get ready to fight a Beholder, a Mind Flayer, and a Gelatinous Cube all at once.

Leah J. Williams
dragon age the veilguard ea
?>
News

Dragon Age: The Veilguard reportedly underperformed on expectations

EA has recently adjusted its projected bookings for the fiscal year.

Leah J. Williams
vampire: the masquerade bloodlines 2 chinese room
?>
News

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been rated in South Korea

Could we see more about Bloodlines 2 shortly?

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login