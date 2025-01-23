New York Game Awards 2025: Full list of winners

The New York Game Awards 2025 has been and gone, celebrating a starry array of video games for their many achievements. Along the way, Astro Bot managed to pick up yet another Game of the Year accolade, as well as nods for Best Music and Best Kids Game, and we also saw titles like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Batman: Arkham Shadow, Zenless Zone Zero, and more pick up accolades.

Remedy Entertainment’s Sam Lake was also given the Andrew Yoon Legend Award this year, thanks to his many creative achievements and contributions to the games industry. Each year, this award celebrates those who “have propelled the gaming world forward, celebrating their profound impact on an industry that continues to captivate and connect people worldwide.”

In previous years, the award has been given to Neil Druckmann (Naughty Dog), Phil Spencer (Microsoft), Tim Schafer (Double Fine), Hideo Kojima (Kojima Productions), Reggie Fils-Aimé (Nintendo of America), Jade Raymond (Haven Studios), and others.

Here’s the full list of winners from the annual New York Game Awards.

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year – Astro Bot

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game – UFO 50

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game – Metaphor: ReFantazio

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game – Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game – Astro Bot

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game – Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game – Batman: Arkham Shadow

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game – Astro Bot

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game – Zenless Zone Zero

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake – Silent Hill 2

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem – Mouthwashing

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC – Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism – Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley

Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient – Sam Lake (Remedy Entertainment)

