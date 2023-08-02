Microsoft has announced the first wave of games arriving (and leaving) its Xbox Game Pass subscription service in August 2023. Among them are several exceptional independent games worthy of being called modern classics, and come with our strong recommendation.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

The first cab of the rank is Celeste, a challenging action-platform game that revolves around protagonist Madeline scaling an immense mountain, against all odds. The game’s plentiful stages will test even the most hardened platforming aficionado, though Celeste also has several assistance options for those not quite up to the challenge. It’s certainly worth seeing all the way through no matter how you decide to play, as Celeste also tells an involved narrative about mental health, and overcoming your inner demons. Also, it’s got an absolutely killer soundtrack.

Read: Celeste developer announces new game, Earthblade

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

On 3 August 2023, Celeste will be joined on Xbox Game Pass by the wonderful narrative exploration game A Short Hike, yet another game where your ultimate goal is to scale a mountain. A Short Hike is a little more relaxed in theme and design however, adopting a very charming, pixelated polygon style that makes exploring its world a joy. You’ll help out affable characters, slowly unlock more items, work out how to overcome roadblocks and eventually push your way to the summit. It’s a short, satisfying, and very memorable experience.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

For something a little more action-packed, Broforce Forever is coming to Xbox Game Pass on 8 August 2023. Broforce is an enduring side-scrolling shooter that embodies the loud, over-the-top gusto of 1980s action films (with plenty of off-brand characters) in an explosively enjoyable and chaotic run-and-gun style package, and Forever marks its final major content update after 8 long years of service.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Finally, the seminal atmospheric puzzle platformer Limbo is arriving on 9 August 2023. The dark and immersive and critically acclaimed game has long been considered an essential play in the independent game canon, and for good reason – it’s clever, unnerving, and will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Also joining these classic games on Xbox Game Pass in August are Airborne Kingdom on 10 August, a citybuilding and management game set in the skies, as well as Everspace 2, the beloved, action-packed starfighting game with plenty of exploration and crafting elements to keep you occupied.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on 15 August 2023 however are a few heavy hitters, including Death Stranding on PC, Edge of Eternity, Midnight Fight Express, and Total War: Warhammer 3.

Here are the full rundown of the new Xbox Game Pass titles, courtesy of Xbox Wire:

New Xbox Game Pass Arrivals – August 2023

Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 1

Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall. Brave hundreds of hand-crafted challenges, uncover devious secrets, and piece together the mystery of the mountain.

A Short Hike (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 3

Hike, climb, and soar through the peaceful mountainside landscapes of Hawk Peak Provincial Park. Follow the marked trails or explore the backcountry as you make your way to the summit. Along the way, meet other hikers, discover hidden treasures, and take in the world around you.

Broforce Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 8

Broforce is an action-packed side-scrolling run ‘n’ gun ode to freedom, putting you in control of an under-funded, over-powered paramilitary organization dealing exclusively in excessive force. Included is the long-awaited Broforce Forever content, which offers an improved and expanded campaign with new unlocks, along with six new ultra patriotic bros, and four new democracy-spreading challenge levels!

Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 9

Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.

Airborne Kingdom (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 10

Airborne Kingdom is a stunning airborne city building and management game. Grow your unique town among the clouds and fly it across a wide-open landscape. Explore the skies to restore serenity to the world below!

Everspace 2 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – August 15

Available now on PC and coming soon to Xbox Series X|S and Cloud gaming! Step into the pilot seat in this fast-paced single-player space shooter where brutal challenges stand between you and epic loot. Embark on a sci-fi adventure where massive, handcrafted areas are packed with secrets, puzzles, and perils! Level up, craft, and loot better gear to survive on the edge of space.

World Update XIV captures the majesty, charm and allure of Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina. The region bristles with history, architectural wonders, and stunning scenery. The Central Eastern Europe countries beckon exploration from above with never-before-seen fidelity, including 103 points of interest, new landing challenges, and more. Available for free to all owners and Game Pass members. The sky is calling!

Xbox Game Pass – Leaving August 15