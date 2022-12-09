News

 > News > Culture

New Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer debuts at Game Awards 2022

A new clip from The Super Mario Bros. Movie was shown at The Game Awards 2022, introduced by Toad actor Keegan-Michael Key.
9 Dec 2022
Edmond Tran
The Super Mario Bros. Movie clip The Game Awards

Culture

Image: Illumination Pictures / Nintendo

Share Icon

A short snippet of new footage from The Super Mario Bros. Movie debuted during The Game Awards 2022. Actor Keegan-Michael Key, who portrays the mushroom attendant Toad in the film, introduced the clip.

The brief footage shows Mario (Chris Pratt) being escorted by Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) through the Mushroom Kingdom’s transit system – made up of pipes, of course – with a brief look at the everyday life of the various denizens. A quick look at an antique store also provides a few Easter Eggs for keen-eyed Mario fans.

Later in the show, a new TV spot for the Mario movie was also shown, with a few new scenes.

While The Super Mario Bros. Movie was shrouded in secrecy for many years, the marketing cycle of the film has well and truly begun ahead of its release in early 2023. The casting of Chris Pratt as Mario raised the curiosity of many, considering that Mario as a character has typically not had a speaking role in the vast majority of his video game appearances, though the actor responsible for his expressions, Charles Martinet, is well-known.

Response to the Pratt’s now-revealed performance has been mixed – with many puzzled at the fact that he just sounds like Chris Pratt – but audiences have been more responsive to Anya Taylor-Joy’s performance as a stronger, more capable Princess Peach. Other casting choices for the Mario movie include Jack Black as antagonist Bowser, and Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is slated for release 7 April 2023 in North America.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Final Fantasy 16 release date trailer
?>
News

Final Fantasy 16 release date revealed in new gameplay trailer

A new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 premiered at The Game Awards 2022, showing off new gameplay footage and confirming…

Edmond Tran
the game awards 2022 announcements trailers games
?>
News

The Game Awards 2022: Every major game announcement

Here's every major game announcement made at The Game Awards 2022.

Leah J. Williams
the game awards 2022 complete winners list
?>
News

The Game Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

Here's every major win and award category from The Game Awards 2022.

Leah J. Williams
Elden Ring took out several awards at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022
?>
News

Elden Ring wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022

Elden Ring has won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022, beating out games like God of War…

Edmond Tran
Armored Core 6
?>
News

FromSoftware announces Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

FromSoftware has finally announced a new entry in the studio's Armored Core series, Armored Core 6: Fire of Rubicon.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login