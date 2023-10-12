New PlayStation Plus games for October 2023 include Gungrave G.O.R.E and Disco Elysium

PlayStation Plus is getting a horror injection in October 2023, with a range of creepy, surreal, and tense thrillers arriving for all subscribers on the Extra, Deluxe, and Premium tiers shortly. The headliner of the pack is the underrated Gotham Knights, which expands the Batman mythos with a focus on the Batfamily and their crimefighting ways. But there’s also a range of other gems announced.

For one thing, the excellent, weird narrative adventure Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is coming for subscribers, and its odd, off-putting vibes are perfect for a different kind of Halloween adventure. If you’re looking for more blood and guts, you’re also covered with Gungrave G.O.R.E., a retro PS2-style adventure starring a vengeful, undead warrior on a bullet-filled quest.

And there’s plenty more besides these options. Here are all the games that will be available for PS Plus Extra, Deluxe, and Premium subscribers from 17 October 2023.

PS Plus: Extra, Deluxe, Premium Games in October 2023

Gotham Knights (PS5) – “Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in a dynamic and interactive Gotham City. Patrol Gotham’s five distinct boroughs in solo or in co-op and drop in on criminal activity wherever players find it.”

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (PS5, PS4) – “Play as a detective with a unique skill system and a whole city block to carve a path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders, or take bribes. Become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being.”

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS5, PS4) – “In House of Ashes, a military unit, accompanied by a CIA field operative, is ordered to investigate a suspected underground chemical weapons facility. Horrific discoveries and impossible decisions face the Unit as they strive to navigate a subterranean labyrinth and escape the terrifying threat.”

Alien: Isolation (PS4) – “Fifteen years after the events of Alien, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda enters a desperate battle for survival, on a mission to unravel the truth behind her mother’s disappearance. Navigate through an increasingly volatile world as players find themselves confronted on all sides by a panicked, desperate population and an unpredictable, ruthless Alien.”

Dead Island Definitive Edition (PS4) – “Caught in the midst of an epic zombie outbreak on the tropical island of Banoi, survival is the only priority. Smash heads, crack skulls, and slice ‘em up with visceral astounding melee combat and true story-based four-player co-op in a sprawling open world just waiting for exploration.”

Outlast 2 (PS4) – “Two investigative journalists risk it all to uncover stories no one else will dare touch. Their latest lead follows a trail of clues that begin with the seemingly impossible murder of a pregnant woman known only as Jane Doe. The investigation leads miles into the Arizona desert, to a darkness and corruption so deep that no one could yet shed light upon it.”

Elite Dangerous (PS4) – “Elite Dangerous is a massively multiplayer space epic, bringing gaming’s original open-world adventure to PS4 with a connected galaxy, evolving narrative and the entirety of the Milky Way re-created at its full galactic proportions.”

FAR: Changing Tides (PS5, PS4) – “An atmospheric vehicle adventure that follows the emotional journey of a boy and his ship as he embarks on a voyage to find a new home. Sail stormy waters, dive into unknown depths, and explore forgotten ruins in a beautifully realised, flooded world. Experience the thrill of captaining a distinctive seafaring vessel.”

Gungrave G.O.R.E. (PS5, PS4) – “Become the gun-wielding badass anti-hero of dreams while mowing down tonnes of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets, and experience a story of vengeance, love and loyalty, all in a beautiful third-person action shooter, combining the best that Eastern and Western game design has to offer.”

Eldest Souls (PS5, PS4) – “In a final act of vengeance, the Old Gods have unleashed a great Desolation upon the world. Mankind is fading, with but a glimmer of hope remaining. Fast-paced and challenging Soulslike combat awaits, where every moment counts.”

Röki (PS5, PS4) – “Rediscover magic and chart adventures through this forgotten northern world of mystery and monsters. Find courage, discover hidden paths, solve ancient puzzles, and travel deeper through the icy land to learn the truth. Players join Tove on a fantastical journey to save her family.”

PS Plus Deluxe and Premium Classics for October 2023

In addition to these horror-inspired picks, PlayStation Plus subscribers will also gain access to four classic games this month, including:

Tekken 6 (PS5, PS4) – “Face off against tough opponents in large, interactive stages. Customise characters, equipping items with direct impacts on gameplay. Practice and patience make perfect as players hone their combos and seek to win the tournament.”

Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny (PS5, PS4) – “Wield massive blades, execute high-flying manoeuvres, and apply pressure to destroy rivals or knock them out of the ring. Dive into modes include the story-driven Gauntlet, challenging Trials, Training, and more.”

Ape Escape Academy (PS5, PS4) – “Never has monkeying around in class been so rewarding. Complete a variety of fun, colourful minigames like dancing, fighting, building bonfires, and more. Strive to be the best and make it to senior year in Ape Escape Academy.”

IQ Final (PS5, PS4) – “This sequel to I.Q.: Intelligent Qube on the original PlayStation includes brain-busting modes like 100 Attack, I.Q. Final, Survival, and Create. Navigate each stage carefully to avoid being crushed by the rotating blocks.”

