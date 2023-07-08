NBA 2K24 launches in September 2023

NBA 2K24 will officially launch worldwide for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC on 9 September 2023, with a range of editions available for collectors. The main cover athlete for the year is legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant, but you’ll also be able to nab a special WNBA Edition with New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu on the cover, depending on your region.

Regardless of cover star, NBA 2K24 will introduce players to a range of new and returning features, with the spotlight firmly on the best moments of Kobe Bryant’s career, and on that all-important ‘authenticity’.

As detailed by 2K Games, players ‘will be able to channel their inner-Mambamentality’ with the game’s new ‘Mamba Moments’ mode. This will spotlight moments from Bryant’s career through a number of years, as it traces his origins from ‘a young phenom to one of the greatest players of all time’.

NBA 2K24 will also introduce a new ‘ProPLAY’ feature, which will translate NBA footage in real-time gameplay for more ‘authentic’ movements. More details are on the way for this mode, so stay tuned to learn about its functionality, and how it’ll shake up gameplay.

NBA 2K24: Game Editions

Image: 2K Games

Here’s the complete list of NBA 2K24 game editions, as detailed by 2K Games:

NBA 2K24: Kobe Bryant Edition – The base edition of the game, with no extra features. This retails for AU $99.95 (PS4 | XBO), AU $89.95 (PC | NS), and AU $119.95 (PS5 | XSX).

NBA 2K24: Black Mamba Edition – A special edition version of the game that comes with 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content including 15K MyTEAM Points, 2K24 Option Pack Box, 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs, Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card, Diamond Shhoe, Ruby Coach, two-hour Double XP Coin, and MyCAREER content including 10 x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts, 10 x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts, two-hour Double XP Coin, 4 x MyCAREER T-Shirts, Backpack, Electric Skateboard, and Arm Sleeves. This retails for AU $159.95 for PC and consoles.

NBA 2K24: 25th Anniversary Edition – A limited edition version of the game that retails for AU $239.95 for PC and consoles (minus Nintendo Switch). This includes a 12-month NBA League Pass subscription (worth AU $155) as well as: a Summer League Pre-Order Bonus, 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content including 50K MyTEAM Points, a Ruby Cover State Kobe Bryant ‘Rookie Card’, 2K24 Option Pack Box, 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs, Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card, Diamond Shoe, Ruby Coach, two-hour Double XP Coin, MyCAREER content including 15 x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Bosts, 15 x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts, two-hour Double XP Coin, 4 x MyCAREER T-Shirts, Backpack, Electric Skateboard, Arm Sleeves, Black Mamba MyPLAYER Capsule featuring a Black Arm Sleeve, Purple Oversized T-Shirt, Yellow T-Shirt, Kobe Player Panel.

NBA 2K24: WNBA Edition – This is a special edition of the game that features Sabrina Ionescu on the cover. Pricing was not available at the time of writing, but it will likely align with the Kobe Bryant Edition.

Dual-gen access is only included in the Black Mamba and 25th Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K24.

Note, the WNBA Edition of the game will only be available at GameStop in the United States and Canada. Those keen to grab this edition may need to make plans to import it – but its exclusivity may make this difficult.

You can view more information about these special edition NBA 2K24 releases on the NBA 2K website. To celebrate the announcement, a new MyTEAM Triple Threat Challenge has been introduced to NBA 2K23 for a limited time. Hop into the game between 8 July and 29 August 2023 to challenge three versions of Kobe Bryant, and unlock rewards in NBA 2K23 and NBA 2K24.