Nacon Connect showcase will air in March

Nacon has announced the next iteration of the Nacon Connect showcase will air on 6 March 2025, revealing news and tidbits about the publisher’s upcoming slate. As noted, this presentation will include new looks at a variety of games, including Hell is Us, Edge of Memories, and Ravenswatch, as well as some “secret projects” that will “enrich Nacon’s catalogue in the coming months.”

With a roster of developers that includes Big Ant Studios, Daedalic Entertainment, and Spiders, as well as strong third-party relationships, Nacon is a publisher that’s always worth watching. In the past, its Nacon Connect showcases have heralded news about hidden gems and surprise blockbuster hits, like RoboCop: Rogue City.

As announced, all three of the flagship games for this Nacon Connect are compelling in their own right. Hell is Us is a flashy-looking post-apocalyptic adventure where players will journey through a gloomy world of strange monsters and conflict, fighting to “discover the secrets of [their] past and deal with the repercussions of a mysterious calamity.”

Ravenswatch is a recently-released roguelike action game where players fight against nightmares derived from classic storybook tales. We’re likely to see an update or DLC announcement for this game, as developer Passtech Games looks to continually build on this adventure.

The third game confirmed for the Nacon Connect showcase is Edge of Memories, which is a sequel to Edge of Eternity. In this RPG adventure, you’ll play as a young nomad fighting against a “terrible affliction that mutates all it infects into grotesque abominations.”

Besides these games, we expect the Nacon Connect will also include a range of other surprises.

How to watch Nacon Connect in March 2025

As announced, the Nacon Connect showcase will air at the following times:

Australia – 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (7 March)

– 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (7 March) New Zealand – 7:00 am NZDT (7 March)

– 7:00 am NZDT (7 March) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (6 March)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (6 March) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm GMT | 7:00 pm BST (6 March)

It’ll stream on the Nacon YouTube and Twitch channels, with a VOD available after it airs.