How to get early access into the MultiVersus open beta on 19 July

MultiVersus is roaring back to life on 19 July 2022, with early access to the game’s open beta available for select players. The full open beta will be available from 26 July, and this will be open to all players, but if you’re keen to get in early and hone your skills, there are ways to crack into the game’s latest launch phase.

The first thing you need to know is that if you took place in the MultiVersus closed alpha of May 2022, you’ll automatically gain early access to the game on 19 July. Hop into your previously-downloaded version of the game, and you should be good to go (those who participated will have received a code via email).

If you weren’t part of the closed alpha, there’s still a chance you can participate! Early access to the MultiVersus open beta can be earned via unique Twitch drops. Connect your Twitch account with your WB Games account, and watch around 60 minutes of eligible MultiVersus streams, and you should eventually receive a code for the open beta.

Progress can be tracked via your Twitch inventory, and you’ll need to have drops enabled to get your code.

When does the MultiVersus open beta begin?

Image: Warner Bros. Games / Player First Games

The MultiVersus open beta begins in early access on 19 July 2022. It will be open for the general public on 26 July 2022.

Here’s what times you can expect the open beta to begin around the world (on both dates):

United Kingdom – 5:00 pm BST | 6:00 pm CET

– 5:00 pm BST | 6:00 pm CET United States – 12:00 pm ET | 9:00 am PT

– 12:00 pm ET | 9:00 am PT Australia – 2:00 am AEST | 1:30 am ACST | 12:00 am AWST (20 July | 27 July)

It’s currently unknown how long the open beta will last, with no end date currently set. That means you should be able to hop in and enjoy wild brawling antics to your heart’s content.

At this stage, it appears the open beta will largely be the same as the closed alpha – however, The Iron Giant will be playable in this build for the first time. He appears to be a heavier, rocket-powered fighter, so prepare for some real destruction.

MultiVersus does not currently have a firm date for full release. At this stage, the open beta is being considered a ‘soft launch’ for the highly-anticipated game.