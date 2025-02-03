MultiVersus is shutting down in May 2025

Warner Bros. Games’ MultiVersus is officially shutting down in May 2025, with its fifth season being its last. The news was delivered in a blog post detailing a multi-stage sunset for the game, and what players can expect as it shutters.

Per this post, MultiVersus: Season 5 will run from 4 February 2025 to 30 May 2025, with Aquaman and Lola Bunny being earnable for all players. Aquaman will be unlocked as the first tier reward in the game’s Battle Pass, and Lola Bunny will be the daily calendar login reward.

Once the season concludes, all of MultiVersus‘ online features will be shut down. Additionally, the game will no longer be available to download from this date. It’ll be delisted from all online storefronts, including the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. If you’ve never claimed MultiVersus before, the game will functionally disappear.

For those who do want to continue playing after this sudden sunset, there are some hoops to jump through. You’ll need to install the latest version of the game and log in during Season 5, at which point a local save file will be created, connected to your PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store account. As long as this save file has been created, you’ll be able to continue playing the game offline in local gameplay mode, with all of your earned and purchased content, into the foreseeable future.

To prepare for these incoming changes, MultiVersus has had its in-game currency systems shut off, and players are no longer able to purchase Gleamium for skins and other items. Any remaining Gleamium and character tokens can still be spent until the end of service.

What happened to MultiVersus?

This announcement marks a rather unceremonious end for MultiVersus, which has only been online in its current form since May 2024. It appears that despite high hopes for the game, and its wild crossover shenanigans, it simply didn’t gain enough of an audience to maintain service into the future.

It’s highly likely its strange launch cycle contributed to these challenges, as Warner Bros. Games and developer Player First made some exceedingly odd choices with MultiVersus. The game was first launched in 2022, and was online for a year before it was pulled, with Player First retroactively stating this was an early access or launch beta for the game. At the time, this was unclear, and many players felt they’d had the rug pulled from under them.

After a year’s absence, MultiVersus returned in mid-2024, but without the excitement and enthusiasm of its initial launch. Changes to the game’s monetisation and gameplay systems also off-sided many loyal players, with some taking issue with how the game’s new content rolled out. Whatever the reasons, the game struggled to recapture its audience base with its strange revival – and now, it appears the plug has definitively been pulled.

While there had been much speculation about the game’s future, and plenty of rumours about new characters coming to the game (Barbie, the Wicked Witch, Gandalf, Mad Max, Johnny Bravo), these will simply not eventuate, as the MultiVersus story ends here.

Those wishing to continue playing MultiVersus beyond its newly-announced sunset in May 2025 should check out the latest Player First blog for more details.